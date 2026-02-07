Thane Gears Up For 12th Half Marathon On February 8 |

Mumbai: The 12th edition of the Striders Thane Half Marathon will be held on February 8, 2026, at Hiranandani Estate, Thane. The prestigious sporting event aims to promote fitness and community participation and will feature three race categories — 21 km (timed), 10 km (timed), and a 4 km fun run.

Promoting Active Lifestyle

Over the years, the Thane Half Marathon has emerged as a flagship sporting platform, encouraging people of all age groups to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle.

Striders Leads Fitness Scene

Striders, a leading sports and fitness organisation, has been at the forefront of India’s distance running and endurance sports ecosystem for nearly two decades. In the last 19 years, the organisation has conceptualised, organised, and delivered several reputed marathons, half marathons, and fitness initiatives, setting high benchmarks in professionalism, safety, and community engagement.

Union Bank Sponsors Event

The 2026 edition marks a significant milestone, with Union Bank of India coming on board as the title sponsor. The bank’s association with the event reflects its commitment beyond core banking operations toward health, wellness, community engagement, and sustainable development.

Milind Soman to Inspire

Adding star appeal to the event, renowned fitness icon, supermodel, actor, and endurance athlete Milind Soman will be the star attraction. Known as one of India’s strongest advocates of fitness and active living, Soman has inspired thousands across the country to take up running, endurance sports, and healthier lifestyles. His presence as the brand ambassador for the Union Bank of India Thane Half Marathon 2026 is expected to motivate participants to prioritise fitness, discipline, and mental resilience.

Participation Crosses 15,000

More than 15,000 runners participated in the 11th edition of the marathon, reflecting the growing popularity and credibility of the event. The upcoming edition is expected to witness participation from top athletes, seasoned amateurs, fitness enthusiasts, and first-time runners alike, further strengthening its reputation as a professionally managed and inclusive sporting event.

Race Route Announced

The race will begin at New Horizon School Gate, Thane, and conclude at the TMC Ground near New Horizon School.

