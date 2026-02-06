 Mumbai News: BMC Firm On Scrapping ₹122 Crore Mumbadevi Robotic Parking Tower Project
The BMC has decided not to resume work on the ₹122 crore multi-level robotic parking tower near Mumbadevi Temple, stalled since July 2024 after strong objections from temple trustees and local leaders. The contractor has now issued a legal notice seeking compensation, while civic authorities maintain the stop-work order.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
BMC halts the controversial robotic parking tower project near Mumbadevi Temple following objections and legal action | Photo Credits: Devashri Bhujbal

Mumbai, Feb 06: The BMC administration is firm on not resuming work on the Multi-level Robotic Parking Tower (MRPT) near the Mumbadevi Temple. Once an ambitious project of the BMC, at an estimated cost of Rs 122 crore, the parking tower was proposed to be a 17-storey structure accommodating 546 vehicles.

The work commenced in April 2024; however, a stop-work order was issued in July 2024 after objections were raised by Assembly Speaker and local MLA Rahul Narwekar.

Legal notice from contractor

The project came into the limelight again after the contractor issued a legal notice to the BMC seeking compensation for the suspension of the project. BMC’s Chief Engineer (Roads and Traffic), the department that oversees parking tower projects, said, “We have received the notice from the contractor of the Mumbadevi parking tower seeking compensation in crores. However, the work is not going ahead, as an official stop-work order has been issued. The notice has been forwarded to the legal department and a reply will be given accordingly.”

Temple trust raises safety concerns

The MRPT was planned on a 3,223 sq m open plot near the Mumbadevi Temple in Kalbadevi. The Mumbadevi Temple Trust had also raised strong objections to constructing the parking tower behind the temple, citing that the safety and security of devotees is a primary concern for the temple management.

“We are not against beautification and enhanced facilities for people, but a high-rise will not only hide the temple but also be a safety hazard for devotees in case of a disaster,” said Hemant Jadhav, General Manager of the Mumbadevi Temple Trust.

Compensation demand questioned

Commenting on the legal notice by the contractor, Jadhav said, “I heard that the contractor has served a notice to the BMC seeking compensation of as much as Rs 55 crore. I fail to understand the hiked amount. The contractor has excavated the land a bit and installed a couple of weak pillars, just for the sake of it. The work must not have cost the contractor more than Rs 2 crore. The compensation sought is unreasonable.”

Opposition from political leaders

In August 2025, the Mumbadevi Temple Trust wrote to the BMC Commissioner urging that trustees be included in the proposed Mumbadevi Precinct Development Committee. The trust also submitted its project report detailing amenities required for the safety and welfare of devotees.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray had also voiced his opposition to the project last year, alleging that it was planned to benefit the contractor. Local Sena (UBT) leaders had launched a signature campaign against the project.

