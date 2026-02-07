 Maharashtra Expands Farm Loan Committee Ahead Of April Deadline
Maharashtra’s farm loan committee has added five new members, bringing its strength to 14, ahead of its April report deadline. The panel, led by MITRA CEO Praveen Pardeshi, includes secretaries of water resources, IT, and animal husbandry, along with the agriculture commissioner and MahaIT MD. It aims to propose short- and long-term solutions for farmers’ debt relief.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Expands Farm Loan Committee Ahead Of April Deadline | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: With less than three months remaining before its deadline, the state committee on farm loan issues has been expanded with the induction of five new members. The panel is tasked with recommending short- and long-term measures to improve farmers’ conditions and help them break out of the debt cycle.

Headed by MITRA CEO Praveen Pardeshi, the committee has now grown to 14 members. The new additions are the additional chief secretary (water resources), principal secretary (information technology), secretary (animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries), commissioner of agriculture and the managing director of MahaIT.

The committee, which was appointed on October 30 last year, has been asked to submit its report by April this year. As per the state government’s decision, it already includes the additional chief secretaries of the revenue, finance and agriculture departments; the principal secretary of the cooperation department; the chairman of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank; and a member from the Bank of Maharashtra, the lead bank for farm loans. The commissioner and registrar of cooperation is serving as the member-secretary.

In the wake of sustained agitation by farmer groups, the state government announced the formation of the committee to fulfil an election promise made during the 2024 state Assembly elections. A massive three-day protest march was also organised by farmer leaders on National Highway 44 near Nagpur last year.

