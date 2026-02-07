 Rohit Shetty Firing Case: Arms, Funding And International Links Under Scanner; Accused Siddharth And Samarth Brought Scooty To Mumbai For Shooter
Mumbai Crime Branch has uncovered detailed planning behind the firing conspiracy linked to Rohit Shetty’s residence, including reconnaissance visits, illegal weapons supply and a funding trail possibly linked to a foreign gang. Police are tracing financial transactions and encrypted chats while hunting the shooter and absconding mastermind.

Poonam Apraj
Crime Branch probes reveal weapons, financial links and surveillance behind the firing plot near Rohit Shetty’s residence | FPJ Photos: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, Feb 06: Mumbai Crime Branch police investigations into the firing conspiracy linked to filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence have revealed several key developments, including reconnaissance visits, illegal arms supply and possible international funding links.

Reconnaissance and logistics

According to police sources, on January 20, accused Siddharth Yenpure and Samarth brought a two-wheeler to Mumbai from Pune and parked a Honda Dio scooter outside Vile Parle railway station for the shooter.

The suspected shooter, a native of Bihar, along with four to five associates, had stayed in Mumbai and allegedly conducted reconnaissance of Shetty’s house three to four times before the incident.

Weapons recovered, supply chain under probe

During the probe, police recovered a pistol, three magazines and an air gun from accused Swapnil Sakat. Investigations further revealed that the weapons were allegedly handed over to Swapnil by newly arrested accused Asaram Phasale on the instructions of the main conspirator and absconding accused Shubham Rameshwar Lonkar. Police are also verifying whether these weapons were used in any other crimes.

Funding and possible international links

Police informed the court that substantial funding had been arranged to execute the conspiracy. The money was allegedly used to purchase the scooter and other materials used in the crime. Authorities are now closely examining bank accounts and financial transactions to trace the money trail.

Officials are also probing potential international links after a social media post claiming responsibility for the firing mentioned the name of a foreign-based gang.

Encrypted communication and next steps

Investigators found that the accused were communicating through the encrypted messaging app Signal. To evade detection, some of the suspects deleted the app in an attempt to destroy evidence. Police have sent the mobile phone of the fifth accused for forensic examination to recover deleted data and chats.

Police said their immediate priority is to trace and arrest the unidentified shooter and absconding mastermind Shubham Lonkar. Efforts are also underway to recover additional weapons and vehicles used in the crime, conduct face-to-face interrogations of the accused and identify other suspects involved in the conspiracy. Officials believe the arrest of the fifth accused will help dismantle the entire network.

