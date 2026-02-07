 OPEC Fund Delegation Meets MMRDA, Signals Infra Investment
A delegation from the OPEC Fund for International Development met MMRDA chief Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, expressing interest in financing Metro Line 14 and other upcoming projects. OFID may also support Mumbai 3.0 and water supply initiatives, strengthening global funding for Mumbai’s expanding infrastructure network.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 12:13 AM IST
Mumbai: A high-level delegation from the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) met Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, on Thursday, signalling potential international funding support for upcoming infrastructure projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

During the meeting, OFID expressed strong interest in financing Metro Line 14, the proposed Kanjurmarg–Badlapur corridor, along with other metro projects being planned by MMRDA. OFID is already a financing partner in MMRDA’s under-construction Metro Line 5 (Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan), where it is supporting system components.

The delegation also showed keen interest in financing the Mumbai 3.0 development plan and key water supply projects in the region.

Metro Line 14, proposed to be developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, will be the longest metro corridor in the country, stretching from Badlapur to Kanjurmarg. According to MMRDA officials, construction of the project is expected to begin this year, subject to all approvals and processes moving as planned.

Once operational, the Badlapur–Kanjurmarg Metro line is projected to carry up to seven lakh commuters daily. The corridor will also mark a significant milestone for Mumbai’s metro network, as it will be the city’s first Metro line to cross the creek, enabling smoother connectivity between the central and eastern suburbs.

