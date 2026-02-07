OPEC Fund Delegation Meets MMRDA, Signals Infra Investment |

Mumbai: A high-level delegation from the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID) met Metropolitan Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, on Thursday, signalling potential international funding support for upcoming infrastructure projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

During the meeting, OFID expressed strong interest in financing Metro Line 14, the proposed Kanjurmarg–Badlapur corridor, along with other metro projects being planned by MMRDA. OFID is already a financing partner in MMRDA’s under-construction Metro Line 5 (Thane–Bhiwandi–Kalyan), where it is supporting system components.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The delegation also showed keen interest in financing the Mumbai 3.0 development plan and key water supply projects in the region.

Read Also Mumbai Police Arrest Habitual Bike Thief, Recover 4 Stolen Motorcycles Including Bullets

Also Watch:

Metro Line 14, proposed to be developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model, will be the longest metro corridor in the country, stretching from Badlapur to Kanjurmarg. According to MMRDA officials, construction of the project is expected to begin this year, subject to all approvals and processes moving as planned.

Once operational, the Badlapur–Kanjurmarg Metro line is projected to carry up to seven lakh commuters daily. The corridor will also mark a significant milestone for Mumbai’s metro network, as it will be the city’s first Metro line to cross the creek, enabling smoother connectivity between the central and eastern suburbs.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/