 Mumbai Police Arrest Habitual Bike Thief, Recover 4 Stolen Motorcycles Including Bullets
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Arrest Habitual Bike Thief, Recover 4 Stolen Motorcycles Including Bullets

Mumbai Police Arrest Habitual Bike Thief, Recover 4 Stolen Motorcycles Including Bullets

Tilak Nagar Police arrested a 32-year-old habitual motorcycle thief from Badlapur and solved five vehicle theft cases. Four stolen motorcycles, including Royal Enfield Bullets, were recovered. The accused was traced through CCTV footage and confessed during interrogation. Police said he has over 16 previous cases registered across Mumbai and Thane for vehicle theft.

Asfar Khan Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Tilak Nagar Police have arrested a habitual motorcycle thief involved in stealing expensive bikes, including Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, and have solved five vehicle theft cases with the recovery of four stolen motorcycles. |

Mumbai: Tilak Nagar Police have arrested a habitual motorcycle thief involved in stealing expensive bikes, including Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, and have solved five vehicle theft cases with the recovery of four stolen motorcycles. The accused identified as Sunil alias Rehan Subhash Chaudhary (32), resident of Potdar School Building, Badlapur East, Thane district. Native of Wadve village, Muktainagar taluka, Jalgaon district.

Theft Case

In this case Tilak Nagar Police Station has registered an FIR under section 303(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The crime incident has occurred Between 9:30 am and 8:30 pm on January 21, 2026

Complainant Sandeep Omprakash Sonkar (31), a graphic designer, resident of Kurla Carshed Road, Kurla West. According to police, the complainant had parked his Royal Enfield motorcycle under the SCLR Bridge near Tilaknagar railway station on January 21. When he returned, the motorcycle was missing. Based on his complaint, an offence was registered at Tilak Nagar Police Station.

FPJ Shorts
MRF Profit Jumps 121% To ₹679 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises To ₹7,934 Crore
MRF Profit Jumps 121% To ₹679 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises To ₹7,934 Crore
AAP Leader Killing: CCTV Captures Exact Moment When Masked Man Wearing Black Hoodie Opened Fire on Lucky Oberoi
AAP Leader Killing: CCTV Captures Exact Moment When Masked Man Wearing Black Hoodie Opened Fire on Lucky Oberoi
Greaves Cotton Q3 Net Profit Jumps To ₹33.5 Crore, Revenue Rises 11% Sequentially To ₹584 Crore
Greaves Cotton Q3 Net Profit Jumps To ₹33.5 Crore, Revenue Rises 11% Sequentially To ₹584 Crore
ACB Gets Court Nod To Attach ₹1.70 Crore Assets Of Ex-Bureaucrat Anandrao Jivane
ACB Gets Court Nod To Attach ₹1.70 Crore Assets Of Ex-Bureaucrat Anandrao Jivane
Read Also
ACB Gets Court Nod To Attach ₹1.70 Crore Assets Of Ex-Bureaucrat Anandrao Jivane
article-image

Criminal Past

During the investigation, Police officer Waghmare and the detection team examined CCTV footage from Tilak Nagar railway station to Badlapur railway station platforms and nearby buildings and shops. The accused was traced and apprehended after a trap was laid in Badlapur East. During interrogation, he confessed to the theft and was arrested.

The accused is a habitual offender with multiple cases registered at Bangur Nagar, Vile Parle, Aarey, Versova, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Amboli and other police stations, mostly under vehicle theft and related sections. Over 16 previous cases have been registered against him.Police have so far solved bullet theft cases registered in Nerul Police Station (Navi Mumbai), Two motorcycle thefts in Ambernath (Thane). Investigation led by Sub-Inspector Rahul Waghmare with the detection staff.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Arrest Habitual Bike Thief, Recover 4 Stolen Motorcycles Including Bullets
Mumbai Police Arrest Habitual Bike Thief, Recover 4 Stolen Motorcycles Including Bullets
ACB Gets Court Nod To Attach ₹1.70 Crore Assets Of Ex-Bureaucrat Anandrao Jivane
ACB Gets Court Nod To Attach ₹1.70 Crore Assets Of Ex-Bureaucrat Anandrao Jivane
'Lost Great Opportunity To Slap Reporter': AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel On Naseeruddin Shah Airport...
'Lost Great Opportunity To Slap Reporter': AIMIM Leader Imtiaz Jaleel On Naseeruddin Shah Airport...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: IMPPA Writes To Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Security...
Rohit Shetty Firing Case: IMPPA Writes To Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Seeking Security...
SDMP Could Have Eased Mumbai–Pune Expressway Gridlock, Say Officials After 33-Hour Snarl
SDMP Could Have Eased Mumbai–Pune Expressway Gridlock, Say Officials After 33-Hour Snarl