Mumbai Police Arrest Habitual Bike Thief, Recover 4 Stolen Motorcycles Including Bullets

Mumbai: Tilak Nagar Police have arrested a habitual motorcycle thief involved in stealing expensive bikes, including Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles, and have solved five vehicle theft cases with the recovery of four stolen motorcycles. The accused identified as Sunil alias Rehan Subhash Chaudhary (32), resident of Potdar School Building, Badlapur East, Thane district. Native of Wadve village, Muktainagar taluka, Jalgaon district.

Theft Case

In this case Tilak Nagar Police Station has registered an FIR under section 303(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The crime incident has occurred Between 9:30 am and 8:30 pm on January 21, 2026

Complainant Sandeep Omprakash Sonkar (31), a graphic designer, resident of Kurla Carshed Road, Kurla West. According to police, the complainant had parked his Royal Enfield motorcycle under the SCLR Bridge near Tilaknagar railway station on January 21. When he returned, the motorcycle was missing. Based on his complaint, an offence was registered at Tilak Nagar Police Station.

Criminal Past

During the investigation, Police officer Waghmare and the detection team examined CCTV footage from Tilak Nagar railway station to Badlapur railway station platforms and nearby buildings and shops. The accused was traced and apprehended after a trap was laid in Badlapur East. During interrogation, he confessed to the theft and was arrested.

The accused is a habitual offender with multiple cases registered at Bangur Nagar, Vile Parle, Aarey, Versova, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Amboli and other police stations, mostly under vehicle theft and related sections. Over 16 previous cases have been registered against him.Police have so far solved bullet theft cases registered in Nerul Police Station (Navi Mumbai), Two motorcycle thefts in Ambernath (Thane). Investigation led by Sub-Inspector Rahul Waghmare with the detection staff.

