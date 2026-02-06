ACB Gets Court Nod To Attach ₹1.70 Crore Assets Of Ex-Bureaucrat Anandrao Jivane

The special court for corruption cases has allowed the plea of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to attach properties worth Rs1.70 crore of former senior bureaucrat, Anandrao Jivane, booked along with his wife Anupama, in the 2014 disproportionate assets case. | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The special court for corruption cases has allowed the plea of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to attach properties worth Rs1.70 crore of former senior bureaucrat, Anandrao Jivane, booked along with his wife Anupama, in the 2014 disproportionate assets case.

Long Wait

The agency had to wait for nearly 10 years to get an order of attachment of properties of Jivane. The plea was initially filed before the chief judge of small causes court and later was transferred to the sessions court. The court had passed an interim order of attachment in October 2015, which has been confirmed by the special court now.

The prosecution claimed that Jivane had acquired disproportionate income worth Rs2.13 crore, out of which properties worth Rs1.71 crore were sought to be attached. The prosecution claimed that the assets are in the name of respondents and his family members.

Jivane’s lawyer opposed the plea and said that he gave a detailed explanation of the said properties acquired by him and his family members. Those certain properties are not in his name, he argued. As per existing law, it was further contended that the persons who own and possess the properties must be called upon to explain the attachment but that didn’t happen.

Defence Stand

The court noted that as per the chargesheet submitted by the ACB, Jivane is accused of accumulating disproportionate assets to the extent of 203.15%. The charges were framed and the case is at the stage of recording testimonies of the witnesses. The court noted that the property attached is said to be the proceeds of corruption.

The court noted, “It is necessary to see the interest of justice. There is a prima-facie case to show that the properties acquired are out of proceeds of corruption. The prosecution’s apprehension that the property can be transferred to a third party cannot be ruled out.

