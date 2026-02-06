 IND Vs USA At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What To Carry, Things To Avoid Before Entering
IND Vs USA At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What To Carry, Things To Avoid Before Entering

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 begins on February 7 with India facing the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. With tight security in place, spectators are advised to carry only essentials like phones and wallets. Items such as bags, power banks, food and bottles are banned. Fans should arrive early and use public transport as no parking facility is available.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
The much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off on February 7, and Team India takes on the USA in its opening match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

With thousands of fans expected to turn up, authorities have put strict security protocols in place. If you’re heading to the stadium to cheer for the Men in Blue, here’s a complete spectator guide on what to carry, what to avoid, and how to plan your match day smoothly.

What You Can Carry Inside Wankhede Stadium

Spectators are advised to travel light, as only a limited set of personal items is permitted inside the stadium.

Allowed items include:

Mobile phones

Wallets, cash, and credit/debit cards

Small ladies’ purse or pouch

Strictly Prohibited Items

To ensure safety and smooth crowd management, several items are completely banned inside the venue. These include:

Electronics:

Power banks, chargers, laptops, tablets, cameras, binoculars, Bluetooth earbuds, or TWS devices

Personal Items:

Coins, helmets, umbrellas, perfumes or cosmetics over 100 ml, lighters, matchboxes, cigarettes, tobacco products

Bags & Food:

Backpacks, large handbags, outside food, water bottles, cans

Others:

Any inflammable or hazardous materials

Important Tips For Match Day

Arrive Early: Gates are going to open at 4 PM, while the opening ceremony will start around 5:30 PM.

No Parking Facility: There is no parking facility near the stadium. Churchgate and Marine Lines railway stations are the most convenient options.

Expect long queues and slow checks due to heightened security measures. Only food and beverages sold within the stadium premises are permitted.

