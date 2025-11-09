 Nashik: Shivsena (UBT) Performs Mahapuja For Sanjay Raut's Speedy Recovery
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Shivsena (UBT) Performs Mahapuja For Sanjay Raut's Speedy Recovery

Nashik: Shivsena (UBT) Performs Mahapuja For Sanjay Raut's Speedy Recovery

A Rudra Mahapuja and Abhishek were performed at Kapaleshwar Mahadev Temple on behalf of Shivsena (UBT), praying for the speedy recovery and good health of MP Sanjay Raut.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 07:50 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Shivsena (UBT) Performs Mahapuja For Sanjay Raut's Speedy Recovery |

Nashik:  A Rudra Mahapuja and Abhishek were performed at Kapaleshwar Mahadev Temple on behalf of Shivsena (UBT), praying for the speedy recovery and good health of MP Sanjay Raut.

The ritual was carried out by District Chief D. G. Suryawanshi, MP Rajabhau Waje, former MLA Vasant Gite, City Chief Prathamesh Gite, and Core Committee member Bharti Tajanpure.

Also present on the occasion were Shivsena office bearers Sagar Kokne, Dilip Moray, Balasaheb Kokne, women’s front leaders Kirti Nirgude, Shobha Dive, Ranjana Thorve, Suvarna Kaluge, as well as Sunil Nirgude, Hari Kale, Sunil Jadhav, Pappu Tile, Santosh Pelmahale, Dr. Sonawane, Sanjay Thorve, Sanjay Pingale, Mahendra Awhad, Amol Alhat, Sachin Ahiere, Nandu Varade, Pankaj Jadhav, Vijay Kakad, Amit Kantak, Narendra Atawane, Mukund Kamble, Sachin Pingale, and others.

Read Also
Nashik Kumbh 2027 To Showcase Maharashtra Globally, Says Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar
article-image



The event was organised by City Coordinator Shailesh Suryawanshi, Deputy City Chief Subhash Shejwal, and Women’s Wing District Organisers Swati Patil and Shobha Dive.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: ISRO Visit A Golden Opportunity For Students, Says Minister Dada Bhuse

Nashik: ISRO Visit A Golden Opportunity For Students, Says Minister Dada Bhuse

Nashik: 22-Year-Old Woman Ends Life Over 'Dowry Harassment' In Chandwad; 6 Held

Nashik: 22-Year-Old Woman Ends Life Over 'Dowry Harassment' In Chandwad; 6 Held

Pune: MHADA Clarifies No Lottery Announced For Affordable Housing In Wakad & Hinjawadi

Pune: MHADA Clarifies No Lottery Announced For Affordable Housing In Wakad & Hinjawadi

Nashik: Shivsena (UBT) Performs Mahapuja For Sanjay Raut's Speedy Recovery

Nashik: Shivsena (UBT) Performs Mahapuja For Sanjay Raut's Speedy Recovery

MSEDCL Submits Rs 100 Crore DPR To Resolve Nashik Power Issues

MSEDCL Submits Rs 100 Crore DPR To Resolve Nashik Power Issues