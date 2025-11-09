Nashik: Shivsena (UBT) Performs Mahapuja For Sanjay Raut's Speedy Recovery |

Nashik: A Rudra Mahapuja and Abhishek were performed at Kapaleshwar Mahadev Temple on behalf of Shivsena (UBT), praying for the speedy recovery and good health of MP Sanjay Raut.



The ritual was carried out by District Chief D. G. Suryawanshi, MP Rajabhau Waje, former MLA Vasant Gite, City Chief Prathamesh Gite, and Core Committee member Bharti Tajanpure.



Also present on the occasion were Shivsena office bearers Sagar Kokne, Dilip Moray, Balasaheb Kokne, women’s front leaders Kirti Nirgude, Shobha Dive, Ranjana Thorve, Suvarna Kaluge, as well as Sunil Nirgude, Hari Kale, Sunil Jadhav, Pappu Tile, Santosh Pelmahale, Dr. Sonawane, Sanjay Thorve, Sanjay Pingale, Mahendra Awhad, Amol Alhat, Sachin Ahiere, Nandu Varade, Pankaj Jadhav, Vijay Kakad, Amit Kantak, Narendra Atawane, Mukund Kamble, Sachin Pingale, and others.

The event was organised by City Coordinator Shailesh Suryawanshi, Deputy City Chief Subhash Shejwal, and Women’s Wing District Organisers Swati Patil and Shobha Dive.