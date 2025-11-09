 Eklavya School Team Departs For National Sports Meet From Nashik
Eklavya School Team Departs For National Sports Meet From Nashik

Member Secretary of Maharashtra Tribal Janajati Janseva School Sanstha and Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod flagged off the special train and wished the players.

Prashant Nikale
Updated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 09:04 PM IST
Nashik: Eklavya Adarsh Ashram School National Sports Competition is being organised in Odisha from November 11 to 15, 2025. The Maharashtra Eklavya School Team left for the competition from Nashik Road Railway Station on Sunday (November 9) by a special train. The team includes 583 players and 60 coaches.

Member Secretary of Maharashtra Tribal Janajati Janseva School Sanstha and Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod flagged off the special train and wished the players. Deputy Commissioner Vinita Sonawane, Principal Santosh Dukale, Nilesh Kulkarni, Rajesh Sonkamble, Madhukar Sarode, Sports Teachers Rajendra Thackeray, Avinash Dhawle, Sandhya Waghmare, Sharda Wagh along with nurses, counselors and other staff were present on the occasion.

The selected players will showcase their skills in individual events like running, badminton, boxing, chess, gymnastics, judo, tennis, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting, wrestling (freestyle), yoga, and others, at the national competition, and in team events like basketball, football, handball, hockey, kabaddi, kho-kho, volleyball, and other sports. 

Maharashtra Adivasi Tribal Janajati Janseva School Sanstha Member Secretary and Tribal Development Commissioner Lalita Bansod interacted directly with the players at the railway station. The players were overwhelmed by this inspiring interaction. The enthusiasm was visible on the faces of the players and they got energy.

