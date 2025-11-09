Three Notorious Goons Externed From Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar For Two Years |

The notorious goons Shubham Vasant Vaidya, Yogesh Shivaji Mhaske and Chaitanya Kailash Gaikwad have been externed from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and district for two years. These criminals terrorised the traders, industrialists and common people with their criminal activities in the jurisdiction of the Waluj MIDC police station. DCP Pankaj Atulkar has executed the action.

Cases of dacoity, thefts, chain snatching, threatening people and fights have been registered against Shubham Vaidya (22, Noorani Colony, Sajapur). He used to threaten people and rob them. He was arrested, and preventive action was also initiated against him.

Cases of fights and threatening people with a knife, sword, and sticks were registered against Yogesh Mhaske (27, Pawannagar, Ranjangaon) between the period of 2017 and 2024.

Similarly, cases of threatening the traders and industrialists for ransom were registered against Chaitanya Gaikwad (22, Ashtavinayak Nagar).

However, their criminal activities did not cease despite punitive action against these criminals. Hence, DCP Atulkar submitted a proposal to extern them. The administration, taking cognisance of the increased criminal activities externed them for two years from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and district.