 AI-Enabled Weather Stations To Predict Calamities, Crop Diseases In Hingoli
The agriculture department of the state government will establish automatic weather stations in 524 grampanchayats in Hingoli district to provide immediate and accurate information about the weather changes to the farmers.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
AI-Enabled Weather Stations To Predict Calamities, Crop Diseases In Hingoli | Representative Pic

In the first stage, stations will be established in 524 grampanchayats, while the places for establishing stations have already been fixed in 508 grampanchayats. The remaining 16 grampanchayats do not have the places available, the sources said.

Presently, 30 automatic weather stations are operated in various revenue circles in Hingoli district. The information about the rain, temperature and humidity provided by these stations is proving beneficial to the farmers.

However, the weather conditions vary from village to village. Hence, the state government has taken the decision to provide immediate and accurate weather forecasts to the farmers at the grampanchayat levels.

In the first phase, 524 grampanchayats have been selected, which included 97 in Hingoli taluka, 95 in Aundha Nagnath, 101 in Sengaon, 107 in Kalamnuri and 108 in Basmath.

After the establishment of the station, the farmers will get an immediate and accurate weather forecast, and they can plan the farming activities accordingly. The information about the rain, humidity, speed and direction of the wind can be known accurately due to the latest instruments to be installed in the stations.

The obtained information will be analysed through the Artificial Intelligence (AI) system, through which the farmers can get guidance about the natural calamities and crop diseases.

The stations will be established within a year. The farmers can receive the weather forecast for the next monsoon season, the sources said. 

