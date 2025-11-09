‘Doodh Ka Doodh, Pani Ka Pani’: Eknath Shinde Says Report Will Reveal the Truth About Pune’s Mundhwa Land Row Involving Parth Ajit Pawar | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was in Pune on Sunday, where he attended an event organised by Patit Pawan Sanghatana. Speaking with the media after the event, he was asked about the Mahar Watan Land Deal in Mundhwa, which involved a company in which Parth Pawar, son of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is a partner. Shinde urged everyone to await the report by the state government, and it will clear ‘doodh ka doodh, pani ka pani'.

Speaking to the reporters, Shinde said, “The Chief Minister himself has intervened in this matter. The report, which will come after the inquiry, will make the case clear. Everything will come forward. The government won't tolerate anything wrong. Even Ajit Pawar himself has given some clarification. Wait for the report; the report will tell doodh ka doodh pani ka pani.”

‘No Fight Between Sena & BJP’

On Sunday, ex-MLA and Shiv Sena leader Ravindra Dhangekar took a jibe at BJP's Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol. While wishing Happy Birthday to Mohol on X (formerly Twitter), Dhangekar referenced the Jain Housing Board land deal in his tweet and gave away a sarcastic wish, which has gained everyone's attention in political circles.

When asked about the rift in the BJP and Shinde Sena, Eknath Shinde said, “There is no rift. The matter between Dhangekar and Mohol has ended. You all don't make it alive again.” Shinde refused to answer or speak more on the matter.

‘We Will Win As Mahayuti'

When asked about the Local Body Elections in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde said, “We contested as Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assembly Elections. Even in local body elections, we will hoist Mahayuti's flag. Pune Municipal Elections are yet to be announced. Instead of seat sharing, we focus on ideology. Our agenda is development; our agenda is not seat sharing or gaining power. We want the state to develop and want to bring good days for people.”

Speaking about attending the Patit Pawan Sanghatana event, Shinde replied, saying, “We didn't come together on any political issue but on the issue of Hindutva. Shiv Sena is taking forward Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology. Due to Patit Pawan Sanghatana coming together with us, both organisations will strengthen.”

