Latur: Raja Narayanlal Lahoti School Holds Annual Sports Meet With 1,680 Students |

Latur: The annual sports meet of Raja Narayanlal Lahoti English School began with great enthusiasm and grandeur on Friday. The event was inaugurated by the chief guest, Dr Hasnale, who commenced the ceremony with Saraswati Pujan.

The occasion was graced by Chairman Anand Lahoti, Ashish Agrawal, Ashish Somani, Principal Col Srinivasulu, Registrar Praveen Shivnagikar, and several dignitaries.

While addressing the students, Dr Hasnale praised the school’s excellent sports facilities and said that such an environment helps students receive both quality education and athletic training.

“The World Cup victory by the Indian women has been a source of great inspiration,” he remarked, urging students to value their time and balance education with sports to build meaningful careers.

As part of the celebration marking 150 years of the patriotic song ‘Vande Mataram’, penned by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, students presented a soulful rendition of the complete national song.

The event began with the oath-taking ceremony led by student representative Malhar Bagate.

The sports meet includes competitions in basketball, football, dodgeball, cricket, volleyball, and several other sports, with 1,680 students participating with great zeal.

Bhakti Mundada and Maithili Suryawanshi conducted proceedings. Present on the occasion were Primary in-charge Arul Selvi, coordinator Manohar Kabade, Varsha Khuntegave, Manisha Magar, Reshma Kale, Manjusha Bhosale, Rani Amle, Sunil Munale, Shailendra Dawale, Priyanka Gadade, Mayuri Birajdar, Sunita Zhunje, Mahesh Sir, Bhagwat Sir, and a large number of teachers and students.