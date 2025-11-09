 Maharashtra News: Traffic Halted For 2 Hours After CNG Tanker Leak In Latur - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: Traffic Halted For 2 Hours After CNG Tanker Leak In Latur - VIDEO

Maharashtra News: Traffic Halted For 2 Hours After CNG Tanker Leak In Latur - VIDEO

Traffic was affected for two hours on the Latur-Nanded Highway near Garud Chowk in the morning hours after the leak was reported, the official said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Traffic Halted For 2 Hours After CNG Tanker Leak In Latur |

Latur: Vehicular traffic came to a grinding halt on a highway in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday after a tanker transporting CNG developed a leak, an official said.

Traffic was affected for two hours on the Latur-Nanded Highway near Garud Chowk in the morning hours after the leak was reported, the official said.

Police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control, he said.

Read Also
Pune: Ajit Pawar Defends Son Parth In Mundhwa Land Deal, Calls It A ‘Mistake’ & Says ‘He’ll...
article-image

As a precaution, vehicular movement was completely suspended until the gas pressure inside the tanker had naturally reduced around 11:45 pm.

FPJ Shorts
Thane News: Dombivli Glows with Energy As Thousands Join 'Friendship Run 2025’
Thane News: Dombivli Glows with Energy As Thousands Join 'Friendship Run 2025’
Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On India, Upgrades Equities To ‘Overweight’; Nifty Target 29,000 By 2026
Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On India, Upgrades Equities To ‘Overweight’; Nifty Target 29,000 By 2026
Tensions Flare! Mohammed Siraj Gets Into Heated Exchange With Lesego Senokwane During IND-A vs SA-A Match; Video
Tensions Flare! Mohammed Siraj Gets Into Heated Exchange With Lesego Senokwane During IND-A vs SA-A Match; Video
Ariana Grande Dazzles In Indian Designer Rahul Mishra's Handcrafted Emerald Gown For Wicked: Part Two
Ariana Grande Dazzles In Indian Designer Rahul Mishra's Handcrafted Emerald Gown For Wicked: Part Two

After a two-hour holdup, the movement of vehicles was gradually restored and the situation was declared safe, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane News: Dombivli Glows with Energy As Thousands Join 'Friendship Run 2025’

Thane News: Dombivli Glows with Energy As Thousands Join 'Friendship Run 2025’

'Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Is Fond Of Midnight Snacking': Amruta Shares Candid Insights About...

'Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Is Fond Of Midnight Snacking': Amruta Shares Candid Insights About...

Thane News: Truck Carrying ₹45 Lakh Worth Of Banned Gutkha Seized In Bhiwandi; Driver Arrested

Thane News: Truck Carrying ₹45 Lakh Worth Of Banned Gutkha Seized In Bhiwandi; Driver Arrested

Maharashtra News: Traffic Halted For 2 Hours After CNG Tanker Leak In Latur - VIDEO

Maharashtra News: Traffic Halted For 2 Hours After CNG Tanker Leak In Latur - VIDEO

Aaditya Thackeray Raises Alarm Over Drone Spotted Near His Mumbai Residence, MMRDA Claims It Was A...

Aaditya Thackeray Raises Alarm Over Drone Spotted Near His Mumbai Residence, MMRDA Claims It Was A...