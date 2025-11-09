Thane News: Dombivli Glows with Energy As Thousands Join 'Friendship Run 2025’

Dombivli Glows with Energy As Thousands Join 'Friendship Run 2025’ |

Dombivli: The city of Dombivli witnessed a vibrant display of energy and enthusiasm on Sunday morning as thousands of citizens participated in the “Friendship Run 2025.” The marathon was jointly organized by Kalyan-Dombivli Runners (KDR) and BJP State President and MLA Ravindra Chavan to promote fitness and unity among citizens.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of actor Gashmeer Mahajani and world champion boxer Sakshi Chaudhary, who motivated the participants before the run began. The streets of Dombivli echoed with slogans such as “Run Together, Stay Strong” and “Fit Body, Strong Friendship.

Speaking on the occasion, boxer Sakshi Chaudhary encouraged the youth to focus on health and stay away from addiction.

> “Run for gold, and don’t stop midway. Everyone can break their limits with determination. Stay away from drugs and pay attention to your fitness,” she said.

Chaudhary also shared memories from her sports career, urging the youth to make fitness a part of daily life.

Actor Gashmeer Mahajani praised Dombivli’s spirit and enthusiasm.

I love Dombivli! The progress of this city and the energy of its people are inspiring. Events like this help promote a healthy lifestyle. Running gives rhythm to life not once in six months but every day. If even 10 to 20 percent of today’s runners continue running daily Dombivli will soon become one of the fittest cities he said.

MLA Ravindra Chavan, who also participated in the event, appealed to the youth to avoid addiction and focus on health.

Young people must stay away from harmful habits and make walking and running a part of life. A healthy body creates a healthy society. Our goal is to build an addiction-free India Chavan said.

The Friendship Run 2025 drew participation from thousands of residents, including students, professionals, senior citizens, and fitness enthusiasts. The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony and a pledge to promote fitness and friendship across the city.

