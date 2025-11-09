 Good News Mumbaikars! 70-km Integrated Tunnel Network Project Progresses As MMRDA Prepares Work On DPR | Here's All You Need To Know
Good News Mumbaikars! 70-km Integrated Tunnel Network Project Progresses As MMRDA Prepares Work On DPR | Here's All You Need To Know

The main aim of the 70-km Integrated Tunnel Network Project is to reduce traffic congestion and seamlessly connect road, rail and air transport in the city. It also aims to important transportation and commercial hub.

Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 06:23 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on November 9 shared an update on its proposed 70-kilometre Integrated Tunnel Road Network project and said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) is currently being prepared. It added that for drafting the blueprint, they have also invited tenders to appoint consultants.

What is the project about?

According to the MMRDA, the proposed Integrated Tunnel Road Network project will construct a 70-kilometre system of underground routes connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road, BKC Bullet Train Terminal, and CSMT Terminal 2, with plans for future expansion to the Eastern and Western Expressways as well as the north-south urban areas.

The main aim of this underground project is to reduce traffic congestion and seamlessly connect road, rail and air transport in the city. It also aims to important transportation and commercial hub.

article-image

Details on the project

According to several reports, the project is set to be developed in three phases. In the first phase, a 16-km road will link Marine Drive-Worli to BKC and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (T2). It will also connect to the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train station.

article-image

In the second phase, a 10-km road will link the Eastern and Western Express Highways through an east-west tunnel, while the third phase will witness a 44-km north-south corridor running underground across Mumbai.

Maharashtra Govt To Merge Metro Rail Agencies

Meanwhile, recently, in a major step toward streamlining the management of metro rail services across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Maharashtra Government constituted a high-level committee to study and recommend measures for integrating various metro rail agencies operating in the region.

According to the GR, multiple agencies are currently responsible for the planning, construction, and operation of metro services in MMR — leading to overlapping functions and coordination challenges.

The state government now aims to merge these agencies into a single, unified metro rail entity to enhance efficiency, streamline operations, and improve the overall commuter experience.

