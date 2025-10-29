Thane Internal Ring Metro Project To Begin Civil Work In November; Know All About Stations, Budget & Connecting Key Locations

Thane Internal Ring Metro Project To Begin Civil Work In November; Know All About Stations, Opening Date, Budget & Key Locations | X

Thane: The Thane city is set to witness a major boost in public transport with the launch of the Thane Internal Ring Metro project, construction for which is scheduled to begin next month.

The 29-kilometre metro corridor will form a loop around the western side of the city, connecting key residential, business and transport hubs such as Wagle Estate, Manpada and Thane Junction. Approved by the Union Cabinet in August 2024, the ₹12,200 crore project will be executed by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The corridor will feature 22 stations, out of which 20 will be elevated and two will be underground. The network is planned between the Ulhas River and the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, ensuring smooth connectivity across the city’s western belt.

Thane Internal Ring Metro Project | @TheINIofficial

The stations on the Thane Ring Metro include, Thane Junction, New Thane, Raila Devi, Wagle Circle, Gandhi Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar Bus Depot, Shivai Nagar, Neelkanth Terminal, Kashinath Ghanekar Theatre, Manpada, Dongripada, Vijay Nagari, Waghbil, Water Front, Patlipada, Azad Nagar Bus Stop, Manorama Nagar, Kolshet Industrial Area, Balkum Naka, Balkumpada, Rabodi, and Shivaji Chowk are all metro stations that are coming up in 2029.

The project aims to provide a sustainable, efficient and eco-friendly transport option for Thane’s growing population. Officials say it will help reduce road congestion, promote cleaner mobility and contribute to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Once completed, the metro is expected to serve an estimated 6.47 lakh passengers daily in 2029, increasing to 8.72 lakh by 2045.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Funding for the project will come through a combination of contributions from the Central and State governments, bilateral agencies and innovative financing methods such as station naming rights and asset monetization. Maha Metro has already started pre-bid activities and tender preparations, with contracts expected to be floated soon.

Also Watch

Expected to be operational by 2029, the Thane Internal Ring Metro is being seen as a transformative urban transport initiative. It will provide thousands of daily commuters, including students and office workers, with a faster and more economical travel option, making Thane one of the most connected cities in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/