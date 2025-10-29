Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: Indian Bank Organises Walkathon From Marine Drive To Fort To Promote Anti-Corruption Message

Indian Bank employees participate in a walkathon from Marine Drive to Fort to mark the commencement of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Indian Bank observed the commencement of the Vigilance Awareness Week by organising a vigilance awareness walkathon on Wednesday from Marine Drive to its office at Bombay Samachar Marg in Fort. Hundreds of its employees participated in the walkathon and took pledge to eradicate corruption.

Nationwide Observance To Promote Integrity And Transparency

The Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed across the country from October 27 to November 2 on the theme ‘Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility’. The observance aims to promote integrity, transparency, and accountability in public life, in accordance with the directives of the central vigilance commission (CVC).

Walkathon Spreads Message Of Vigilance And Accountability

As part of the observance of the vigilance awareness week as per the directions of the CVC, Vigilance awareness drives are being observed across the country by government departments and public sector undertakings. Joining the cause, Indian Bank organised an early morning ‘Vigilance Awareness Walkathon’ to help spread the message of vigilance awareness.

Flagged Off By Chief Vigilance Officer V Anand

The walkathon was flagged off by the bank's chief vigilance officer V Anand and was participated by the bank's employees as well as senior executives who walked from Marine Drive to Bombay Samachar Marg via Hutatma Chowk.

Around 200 employees from branches across the western and southern Mumbai divisions came together for a spirited walkathon to commemorate the Vigilance Awareness Week 2025.

Participants carried banners and placards promoting ethical conduct, accountability, and vigilance in day-to-day work. They also took a pledge to never accept bribes and work towards eradicating corruption.

Initiatives Planned Nationwide By Indian Bank

Various initiatives like walkathons and awareness rallies have been planned by all the zonal offices of Indian Bank across the country. Pan-India gram sabhas are also being organised in rural areas to highlight the importance of the Vigilance Awareness Week.

Bank Focused On Resolving Customer Complaints

“A significant objective is that all the complaints received from customers until June 30 should be resolved before the vigilance awareness week concludes. We are in line with it and are resolving all the customer complaints during this week. We are together with the central government and the CVC to build a new India, a corruption-free India,” Anand said.

