 Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: Navi Mumbai's Anti-Corruption Bureau Conducts Citywide Drive To Promote Integrity And Fight Corruption
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVigilance Awareness Week 2025: Navi Mumbai's Anti-Corruption Bureau Conducts Citywide Drive To Promote Integrity And Fight Corruption

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: Navi Mumbai's Anti-Corruption Bureau Conducts Citywide Drive To Promote Integrity And Fight Corruption

Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out an extensive public outreach campaign as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, observed under the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.” The initiative aimed to raise awareness about eliminating corruption and fostering integrity in public life.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 03:33 AM IST
article-image
ACB Navi Mumbai officials conduct a Vigilance Awareness Week drive across Panvel and Navi Mumbai government offices to promote integrity and public accountability | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: On Tuesday, the Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out an extensive public outreach campaign as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, observed under the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.” The initiative aimed to raise awareness about eliminating corruption and fostering integrity in public life.

Awareness campaign conducted across government offices in Panvel

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke led the drive between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., visiting several government offices in Panvel — including the Tehsildar and Executive Magistrate Office, Panvel City Police Station, Sub-Divisional Office, Panvel Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department (Sub-Division No.1), Panvel Rural Hospital, and the Civil Court, Panvel. Officers displayed posters, distributed information leaflets, and interacted with citizens to promote the anti-corruption message.

Navi Mumbai ACB officers reach multiple civic and government departments

FPJ Shorts
Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: Navi Mumbai's Anti-Corruption Bureau Conducts Citywide Drive To Promote Integrity And Fight Corruption
Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: Navi Mumbai's Anti-Corruption Bureau Conducts Citywide Drive To Promote Integrity And Fight Corruption
Maharashtra Govt Plans New Fisheries Science College In Indapur To Boost Aquaculture Sector
Maharashtra Govt Plans New Fisheries Science College In Indapur To Boost Aquaculture Sector
'Quick Approval Scheme' Empowers Maharashtra Consumers To Boost Power Use Before Diwali: Mahavitaran
'Quick Approval Scheme' Empowers Maharashtra Consumers To Boost Power Use Before Diwali: Mahavitaran
Mumbai News: Marine Drive Police Register Cheating And Forgery Case Over ₹1.28 Crore Girgaum Flat Dispute
Mumbai News: Marine Drive Police Register Cheating And Forgery Case Over ₹1.28 Crore Girgaum Flat Dispute

Similarly, Police Inspector Wagh conducted awareness activities at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s D Ward (Turbhe) and B Ward (Nerul), as well as the CIDCO Office, Sub-Registrar Office (Nerul), Nerul Police Station, Fire Brigade Office, and the State Excise Department.

"Eradicating corruption is a collective social responsibility requiring active participation from all citizens. Anyone being asked for bribe by any government official, should approach is without hesitation," DySP Sonke said.

Week-long activities to build vigilance and ethical conduct

As part of the week-long observance, the ACB’s Navi Mumbai division has also organized workshops, seminars, and essay competitions to encourage vigilance and ethical conduct among government employees.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: Western Railway Reaffirms Commitment To Integrity And Transparency...
article-image

Helpline numbers for public complaints

Appealing for public cooperation, DySP Sonke urged citizens to report corruption-related complaints against government officials or employees to the ACB through the toll-free helpline 1064, telephone 022-27833344, or WhatsApp number 7066635666. Complaints can also be filed online at acbmaharashtra.gov.in or acbmaharashtra.net.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: Navi Mumbai's Anti-Corruption Bureau Conducts Citywide Drive To...

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: Navi Mumbai's Anti-Corruption Bureau Conducts Citywide Drive To...

Maharashtra Govt Plans New Fisheries Science College In Indapur To Boost Aquaculture Sector

Maharashtra Govt Plans New Fisheries Science College In Indapur To Boost Aquaculture Sector

'Quick Approval Scheme' Empowers Maharashtra Consumers To Boost Power Use Before Diwali: Mahavitaran

'Quick Approval Scheme' Empowers Maharashtra Consumers To Boost Power Use Before Diwali: Mahavitaran

Mumbai News: Marine Drive Police Register Cheating And Forgery Case Over ₹1.28 Crore Girgaum Flat...

Mumbai News: Marine Drive Police Register Cheating And Forgery Case Over ₹1.28 Crore Girgaum Flat...

Mumbai News: BMC Issues One-Month Ultimatum To Builders Over Air Quality Compliance; Only 44 Per...

Mumbai News: BMC Issues One-Month Ultimatum To Builders Over Air Quality Compliance; Only 44 Per...