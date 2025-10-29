Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: Navi Mumbai's Anti-Corruption Bureau Conducts Citywide Drive To Promote Integrity And Fight Corruption

ACB Navi Mumbai officials conduct a Vigilance Awareness Week drive across Panvel and Navi Mumbai government offices to promote integrity and public accountability | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: On Tuesday, the Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) carried out an extensive public outreach campaign as part of Vigilance Awareness Week 2025, observed under the theme “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.” The initiative aimed to raise awareness about eliminating corruption and fostering integrity in public life.

Awareness campaign conducted across government offices in Panvel

Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmaraj Sonke led the drive between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., visiting several government offices in Panvel — including the Tehsildar and Executive Magistrate Office, Panvel City Police Station, Sub-Divisional Office, Panvel Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department (Sub-Division No.1), Panvel Rural Hospital, and the Civil Court, Panvel. Officers displayed posters, distributed information leaflets, and interacted with citizens to promote the anti-corruption message.

Navi Mumbai ACB officers reach multiple civic and government departments

Similarly, Police Inspector Wagh conducted awareness activities at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s D Ward (Turbhe) and B Ward (Nerul), as well as the CIDCO Office, Sub-Registrar Office (Nerul), Nerul Police Station, Fire Brigade Office, and the State Excise Department.

"Eradicating corruption is a collective social responsibility requiring active participation from all citizens. Anyone being asked for bribe by any government official, should approach is without hesitation," DySP Sonke said.

Week-long activities to build vigilance and ethical conduct

As part of the week-long observance, the ACB’s Navi Mumbai division has also organized workshops, seminars, and essay competitions to encourage vigilance and ethical conduct among government employees.

Helpline numbers for public complaints

Appealing for public cooperation, DySP Sonke urged citizens to report corruption-related complaints against government officials or employees to the ACB through the toll-free helpline 1064, telephone 022-27833344, or WhatsApp number 7066635666. Complaints can also be filed online at acbmaharashtra.gov.in or acbmaharashtra.net.

