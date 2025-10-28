Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: Western Railway Reaffirms Commitment To Integrity And Transparency With Special Event At Churchgate HQ

1st & 2nd photo - Vivek Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Western Railway, administering the Vigilance Pledge along with Senior Railway Officers. 3rd photo - Inauguration of Vigilance Exhibition by . Vivek Kumar Gupta, GM, WR. 4th photo – Mahesh Chandra, Rtd. PCMM, is seen addressing the gathering, alongside Shri Vivek Kumar Gupta, GM, WR, Pradeep Kumar, Additional General Manager and Kuldeep Kumar Jain, Senior Deputy General Manager, during a special session | File Photo

Mumbai: As part of the Vigilance Awareness Week - 2025 celebrations, Western Railway organised a special programme on 27th October, 2025 at the Headquarters, Churchgate.

According to Western Railway, the event commenced with the Administration of the Integrity Pledge by Vivek Kumar Gupta, General Manager, Western Railway, at the Headquater Office, Churchgate, reaffirming the commitment of railway personnel to uphold integrity and transparency in public service.

Nukkad Natak And Exhibition On Vigilance Awareness

This was followed by an engaging Nukkad Natak presented by railway staff, highlighting the importance of ethical conduct and the adverse effects of corruption. Subsequently, Vivek Kumar Gupta inaugurated an Exhibition on “Vigilance Awareness Week”, showcasing various initiatives and preventive vigilance measures undertaken by the Western Railway Vigilance Department.

Inspirational Talk On Ethics And Accountability

Thereafter, at a special session organised at SAMWAD Hall, Mahesh Chandra, Retired Principal Chief Materials Manager, Western Railway, delivered an inspiring address on the theme of vigilance, ethics and accountability in public administration. The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from officers and staff of various departments.

Focus On Honesty And Transparency In Public Service

The programme aimed to reinforce the values of honesty, integrity and transparency among railway employees, in line with the Central Vigilance Commission’s theme for Vigilance Awareness Week 2025.

