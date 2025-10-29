 Mumbai News: CBI Gets Custody Of Ex-Bank Of India Officer Until Nov 1 In ₹16 Crore Fraud Involving Dormant, Deceased And Senior Citizen Accounts
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: CBI Gets Custody Of Ex-Bank Of India Officer Until Nov 1 In ₹16 Crore Fraud Involving Dormant, Deceased And Senior Citizen Accounts

Mumbai News: CBI Gets Custody Of Ex-Bank Of India Officer Until Nov 1 In ₹16 Crore Fraud Involving Dormant, Deceased And Senior Citizen Accounts

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday obtained the custody of former Bank of India (BoI) officer Hitesh Kumar Singla till November 1 for interrogation in the Rs 16 crore misappropriation case. He is accused of siphoning funds from 127 accounts, including dormant ones and those belonging to senior citizens, minors and deceased customers. The entire amount is yet to be recovered.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 04:19 AM IST
article-image
CBI | File Photo

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday obtained the custody of former Bank of India (BoI) officer Hitesh Kumar Singla till November 1 for interrogation in the Rs 16 crore misappropriation case. He is accused of siphoning funds from 127 accounts, including dormant ones and those belonging to senior citizens, minors and deceased customers. The entire amount is yet to be recovered.

Arrest Followed Earlier ED Action For Money Laundering

Last month, Singla was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for money laundering. The CBI later obtained his production warrant and formally took his custody in the case registered by it for cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Funds Diverted To Stocks And Cryptocurrency: CBI

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Denies Fertilizer Shortage, Says 25.32 Lakh MT Stock Available For Rabi Season 2025–26
Uttar Pradesh Govt Denies Fertilizer Shortage, Says 25.32 Lakh MT Stock Available For Rabi Season 2025–26
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Woman And Newborn Die During Delivery At Private Hospital In Lucknow; Family Alleges ₹4 Lakh Demand For Treatment
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Woman And Newborn Die During Delivery At Private Hospital In Lucknow; Family Alleges ₹4 Lakh Demand For Treatment
Allahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office
Allahabad HC Quashes Moradabad Administration’s Eviction Order Against Samajwadi Party Office
Mumbai Fraud: Ghatkopar Couple Booked For Cheating Investors Of ₹74.88 Lakh Through Fake Garment Business Investment Scheme
Mumbai Fraud: Ghatkopar Couple Booked For Cheating Investors Of ₹74.88 Lakh Through Fake Garment Business Investment Scheme

Asserting that the accusation is serious, the agency contended that Singla misappropriated customers' deposits and transferred the money to the bank's official account before diverting it to his personal account. Investigation revealed a complex financial trail involving diversions to stock market investments and cryptocurrency dealings, the CBI added.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: CBI Probes ₹11.37 Crore Fraud At Canara Bank By Partnership Firm; 3 Booked
article-image

Court Grants Custody Till November 1

The plea was opposed by Singla's lawyer from legal aid. The court, however, said, “Considering the submissions, case diary and FIR, the accusation is well-founded.Looking at the gravity and complexity of the offense, I find the request for police custody remand necessary for a deep investigation,” said the judge.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Fraud: Ghatkopar Couple Booked For Cheating Investors Of ₹74.88 Lakh Through Fake Garment...

Mumbai Fraud: Ghatkopar Couple Booked For Cheating Investors Of ₹74.88 Lakh Through Fake Garment...

Virar Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling From 13th Floor Into Lift Shaft At...

Virar Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling From 13th Floor Into Lift Shaft At...

Mumbai News: BMC To Distribute 19,317 New Tablets To Class 9 Students Across Civic Schools At...

Mumbai News: BMC To Distribute 19,317 New Tablets To Class 9 Students Across Civic Schools At...

Mumbai News: CBI Gets Custody Of Ex-Bank Of India Officer Until Nov 1 In ₹16 Crore Fraud Involving...

Mumbai News: CBI Gets Custody Of Ex-Bank Of India Officer Until Nov 1 In ₹16 Crore Fraud Involving...

Mumbai Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Blue Dart Deliveryman Dies After Being Run Over By Speeding Bus On JVLR,...

Mumbai Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Blue Dart Deliveryman Dies After Being Run Over By Speeding Bus On JVLR,...