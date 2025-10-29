Mumbai Tragedy: 25-Year-Old Blue Dart Deliveryman Dies After Being Run Over By Speeding Bus On JVLR, Police Launch Hunt For Driver

Blue Dart deliveryman dies after a speeding travel bus ran over him on JVLR in Powai; Powai police launch a search for the absconding driver | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 25-year-old deliveryman associated with Blue Dart died after being run over by a speeding bus on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) in Powai on October 27. The deceased, Rahul Vishwakarma, is a resident of Vikhroli East. He lived with his parents, sister, and brother.

Accident Occurred While Returning From Chhath Puja

According to the Powai police, on October 27, around 6pm, Rahul’s parents, sister, and brother had gone to Pawarghat in Malad East, for Chhath Puja. After the puja, his father called him and asked him to come there to help carry some items. Rahul then arrived at Pawarghat on his scooter.

Bus Ran Over Rahul After He Lost Control Of Scooter

Around 8.15pm, Rahul and his sister Priya, who was riding pillion, started their journey back home carrying the puja items. After crossing the Powai Plaza signal and proceeding towards Vikhroli on JVLR, a white and blue travel bus came speeding from behind.

Startled, Rahul lost control of the scooter, causing both of them to fall. Priya fell onto the footpath, while Rahul fell on the road, and the front wheel of the bus ran over him, causing severe head injuries and profuse bleeding.

Victim Declared Dead At Rajawadi Hospital

Onlookers informed the police and Rahul’s family. The police reached the spot and took him to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar East, where Dr Gada declared him dead at 9.50 pm.

Police Register Case; Hunt On For Accused Driver

Priya managed to note down the travel bus number, but the driver fled the spot. The police have registered a case against the driver under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police are currently searching for the accused driver.

