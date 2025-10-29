 Virar Tragedy: 45-Year-Old Labourer Dies After Falling From 13th Floor Into Lift Shaft At Under-Construction Building; Police To Register Case Against 3
A laborer has died after falling from the 13th floor of the Vinaay Unique Sky building in Virar West. The deceased has been identified as Golam Kibria (45). He fell into the building's lift shaft. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 7:30 pm, and police are in the process of filing a case against three individuals.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 04:34 AM IST
A 45-year-old labourer died after falling into a lift shaft from the 13th floor at the under-construction Vinaay Unique Sky building in Virar West | Representational Image

Accident At Under-Construction High-Rise

Vinay Unique Sky building in Virar West is a 25-story high-rise nearing completion. The accident occurred as Kibria was leaving work after completing his shift. Due to a lack of light inside the building, Kibria could not see clearly and fell directly into the lift shaft from the 13th floor.

Fatal Injuries And Police Probe

He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Following the incident, police arrived at the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation. The victim's family is demanding justice, alleging negligence on the part of the builder and contractor.

Read Also
Vasai Crime: Case Filed Against 2 BJP Activists For Sharing Offensive Video Of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi...
Family Demands Justice

Kibria's son, Chinna Kibria, said, "As soon as I heard of my father's death, I immediately went to the site. Our demand is that the guilty be punished and we get justice." Police have confirmed that the process of registering a case is underway.

