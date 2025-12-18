 Sunburn Festival 2025 In Mumbai: Things To Carry & What To Avoid For Asia's Biggest EDM Concert At Infinity Bay, Sewri
Sunburn Festival 2025 is all set to light up Mumbai’s Infinity Bay, Sewri, from December 19, marking the city’s first-ever edition of Asia’s biggest EDM festival. Attendees are advised to carry essentials like wristbands, clear water bottles and power banks, while avoiding restricted items such as large backpacks, cameras, outside food and liquids for a smooth festival experience.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai is about to feel the bass like never before as Sunburn Festival 2025 lands in the city for the very first time. With three days of non-stop EDM, global headliners and a buzzing waterfront venue at Infinity Bay, Sewri, the experience promises to be massive.

So, if you're heading for Mumbai's first Sunburn experience, a little prep can go a long way. Here's a complete list of things to carry, what to avoid and how to reach the venue.

Things you should carry

Below are the things you can/should carry to the venue:

Your festival wristband or ticket (keep it easily accessible)

A clear water bottle to stay hydrated

Fully charged power bank for long hours

Comfortable clothing and sturdy footwear (expect lots of walking and dancing)

Offline maps downloaded on your phone

Digital payment apps topped up; carry minimal cash if needed

Small essentials like sunglasses and sunscreen

Keep valuables secure and travel light for easy movement

article-image

What's strictly not allowed

To ensure safety and smooth entry, avoid carrying these things to Sunburn festival 2025:

Backpacks larger than 16 x 27.5 x 5 cm

Sharp objects, weapons or lasers

Outside food, liquor or illegal substances

E-cigarettes, vapes, cigarettes or lighters

Cameras, GoPros, drones or recording equipment

Helmets, umbrellas, air horns or inflatables

Perfumes, deodorants, markers or spray paints

Pets, stuffed toys or balloons

Metal or glass containers

Personal transport devices of any kind

How To reach Infinity Bay, Sewri for Sunburn Festival 2025

By Train: Sewri is the nearest railway station. From there, the venue is just a short and manageable walk away. 

By Road: Access via the Eastern Freeway or Atal Setu for smoother connectivity.

Arrive before 4 pm to beat peak-hour congestion.

With David Guetta, Axwell, Sara Landry and Above & Beyond taking over the decks, all that's left is to plan smart, pack right and let the music do the rest. See you at the drop!

