Sunburn Festival 2025 In Mumbai: Things To Carry & What To Avoid For Asia's Biggest EDM Concert At Infinity Bay, Sewri

Mumbai is about to feel the bass like never before as Sunburn Festival 2025 lands in the city for the very first time. With three days of non-stop EDM, global headliners and a buzzing waterfront venue at Infinity Bay, Sewri, the experience promises to be massive.
So, if you're heading for Mumbai's first Sunburn experience, a little prep can go a long way. Here's a complete list of things to carry, what to avoid and how to reach the venue.
Things you should carry
Below are the things you can/should carry to the venue:
Your festival wristband or ticket (keep it easily accessible)
A clear water bottle to stay hydrated
Fully charged power bank for long hours
Comfortable clothing and sturdy footwear (expect lots of walking and dancing)
Offline maps downloaded on your phone
Digital payment apps topped up; carry minimal cash if needed
Small essentials like sunglasses and sunscreen
Keep valuables secure and travel light for easy movement
What's strictly not allowed
To ensure safety and smooth entry, avoid carrying these things to Sunburn festival 2025:
Backpacks larger than 16 x 27.5 x 5 cm
Sharp objects, weapons or lasers
Outside food, liquor or illegal substances
E-cigarettes, vapes, cigarettes or lighters
Cameras, GoPros, drones or recording equipment
Helmets, umbrellas, air horns or inflatables
Perfumes, deodorants, markers or spray paints
Pets, stuffed toys or balloons
Metal or glass containers
Personal transport devices of any kind
How To reach Infinity Bay, Sewri for Sunburn Festival 2025
By Train: Sewri is the nearest railway station. From there, the venue is just a short and manageable walk away.
By Road: Access via the Eastern Freeway or Atal Setu for smoother connectivity.
Arrive before 4 pm to beat peak-hour congestion.
With David Guetta, Axwell, Sara Landry and Above & Beyond taking over the decks, all that's left is to plan smart, pack right and let the music do the rest. See you at the drop!