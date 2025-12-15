Planning For Sunburn Festival 2025? Complete Guide On How To Reach Infinity Bay, Sewri |

As Mumbai prepares to host one of the country’s biggest music spectacles, the city is already slipping into festival mode. With Sunburn Festival making its much awaited Mumbai debut at Infinity Bay, Sewri, from December 19 to 21, 2025, thousands of music lovers are expected to pour in from across the city and beyond. Planning your journey in advance can help you arrive stress free and ready to soak in the energy.

Here is a complete guide on how to reach the venue with ease.

Train Travel, The Fastest Way In

Local trains remain Mumbai’s most reliable lifeline, especially during large scale events. The Harbour Line is your most convenient route, with Sewri Station being the closest stop to Infinity Bay. From the station, the venue is just a short and manageable walk away. Trains offer direct connectivity from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Wadala, Kurla and Navi Mumbai, making this option both predictable and time efficient during peak festival hours.

Dedicated Shuttle Services for Attendees

To further simplify travel, Sunburn Festival is offering dedicated shuttle services from Dadar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Operating every 15 minutes, these shuttles provide a comfortable and direct ride to the festival grounds. Seats are limited and must be booked in advance through BookMyShow, making early planning essential for those opting for this service.

Reaching by Road Across Mumbai

For those who prefer travelling by road, Sewri is well connected through major city routes. Whether you are coming from South Mumbai, the central suburbs, western suburbs or Navi Mumbai, app based cab services provide direct access to the area around Infinity Bay. While traffic movement is expected to be regulated, road connectivity remains smooth and straightforward for festival goers.

Flying Into Mumbai for Sunburn

Visitors flying in for the festival will find the venue approximately 18 kilometres from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Taxis and app based cabs offer a direct route to Sewri, allowing travellers to transition seamlessly from the airport to the heart of the festival.

Bus Options and Group Travel

Mumbai’s bus network also offers convenient connectivity, with several routes stopping near Sewri Naka and surrounding areas. For fans travelling from cities such as Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Ahmedabad or Surat, road trips with friends can turn the journey itself into part of the celebration.

Cityflo Buses Add Comfort

Sunburn Festival has partnered with Cityflo to operate special buses from Goregaon, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Bookable via the Cityflo app, these buses offer a relaxed commute with fellow festival fans, ensuring a comfortable ride straight to Infinity Bay.

Festival Ready Tips

Keep your festival wristband easily accessible for smooth entry, carry a clear water bottle, a charged power bank and use digital payments wherever possible. Comfortable clothing and footwear will help you enjoy long hours on your feet.

With smart planning and multiple travel options, reaching Sunburn Festival 2025 is set to be as smooth as the beats awaiting you at Infinity Bay.