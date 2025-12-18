 Kareena Kapoor Enjoys Samosa At Taimur's Annual Day: Karan Johar Calls Her A 'Carbie Doll'
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a light-hearted moment at Taimur’s annual day when Karan Johar filmed her enjoying a samosa and joked, “To all the people who think she’s on a diet, she’s not… you’re a carbie doll.” Kareena responded with a playful stare and laugh. Known for loving simple Indian food, she has often said dal khichdi is her favourite meal

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 08:22 PM IST
article-image

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a simple school event into a viral LOL moment, proving once again that her charm lies in keeping it real. At son Taimur Ali Khan’s annual day celebration, the actor was caught in a candid, relatable scene that Bollywood bestie Karan Johar couldn’t resist sharing with the world.

Karan Johar’s playful call-out

In a video posted on his Instagram Stories, Karan Johar recorded Kareena happily enjoying a samosa during the event. Teasing her in his trademark wit, he says, “To all the people who think she’s on a diet, she’s not. She’s eating a big samosa. Proud of you Bebo, you’re a carbie doll.”

article-image

The camera then turns to Kareena, who responds with a sharp, mock-annoyed stare before brushing it off with a laughter.

A refreshing take on celebrity diet myths

The light-hearted exchange struck a chord online, especially in a culture obsessed with celebrity diets and food restrictions. Kareena has long advocated balance over extremes, often speaking about enjoying food without guilt while maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This candid samosa moment felt like a subtle reminder that food enjoyment and fitness don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

article-image

Kareena’s love for simple Indian food

True to form, Kareena has never claimed to be a fan of elaborate or fancy meals. She has openly shared her love for traditional Indian cuisine and once revealed that her favourite comfort food is dal khichdi. In her own words, she can eat it “every single day” without getting bored.

From glamorous premieres to school annual days, Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to win hearts by being unapologetically herself, whether that means owning the spotlight or savouring a samosa with a smile.

