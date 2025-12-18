 David Guetta, Axwell & Others Set To Perform At Mumbai's First Ever Sunburn Festival 2025: Check Complete Artist Line-Up
Sunburn Festival 2025 is coming to Mumbai from December 19–21 at Infinity Bay, Sewri, with a star-studded lineup. Headliners include David Guetta, Axwell, Sara Landry and Above & Beyond, alongside international acts like Richie Hawtin, Vini Vici and Mathame. The festival also spotlights top Indian EDM talent such as Sartek, Almost Human and N1RVAAN.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
article-image
David Guetta set for Mumbai's first-ever Sunburn Festival 2025 | Instagram

Mumbai is set to script history! The City of Lights is gearing up for a massive bass drop as Sunburn Festival makes its long-awaited debut. Known as Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn Festival 2025 is all set to transform Mumbai’s skyline into a pulsating playground of beats, lights, and global music energy, marking a historic first for the city’s live music scene.

First-ever Sunburn Festival set to kick off in Mumbai

Mumbai's first-ever Sunburn Festival will run for three days, from Friday, December 19 to Sunday, December 21, 2025. The landmark venue for this edition is Infinity Bay, Sewri, located below the Atal Setu at Timber Pond Plot, MPT, Sewri.

article-image

Organisers have chosen the waterfront venue for its central location and improved connectivity, making it accessible for music lovers travelling from across Mumbai and beyond. The scale of the setup promises a world-class festival experience, complete with immersive stages and cutting-edge production.

Swipe to see the complete day-wise artist line-up below:

Leading the headline acts is David Guetta, who will bring his globally celebrated Monolith Experience Tour to Mumbai. Techno powerhouse Sara Landry, known for her dark, high-energy sets and tracks like Heaven, will also take the stage. Adding star power to the lineup is Axwell, one of the founding members of Swedish House Mafia, promising an explosive set packed with festival anthems.

Fans of melodic and progressive sounds can look forward to Above & Beyond. The Grammy-nominated trio, Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamäki, are beloved for tracks like Sun & Moon, Thing Called Love and Blue Sky Action.

article-image

The international roster further includes Layla Benitez, Mathame, Vini Vici, Richie Hawtin (special guest), DubVision b2b Third Party, Moblack, Omiki, Novak, Script, Giannobilee, Tungevaag, 39 Kingdom, and many more, spanning genres from techno and trance to progressive and house.

Spotlight on Indian talent

Sunburn 2025 also puts Indian electronic artists front and centre. Acts such as Sartek, Almost Human, N1RVAAN, Ana Lilia, DJ Ganesh, Kollsion, Lady Barot, Sixth Ocean, Thugnaari, TSNR, Pierre Ravan, Monika Starling, Kahani Kunal Merchant, and dozens of others will showcase the depth of India's homegrown EDM scene. Performances by MC Haits, Almost Human & Friends, and Folkhouse by Sartek add further flavour to the lineup.

With a genre-spanning roster and a landmark venue, Sunburn Festival 2025 is set to redefine Mumbai's place on the global EDM map.

