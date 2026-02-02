Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Her Baby Bump In White Shirt & Maxi Skirt During Mumbai Outing

Bollywood's very own fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor, knows how to turn every appearance into a style moment. The actress, who is expecting her second child, was recently spotted in the city, and her effortlessly chic maternity look was impossible to ignore. Ditching heavy layers and fuss, Sonam stepped out in a clean, all-white outfit that proved pregnancy dressing can be both comfortable and fashion-forward.

Decoding Sonam Kapoor's maternity look

For her day out, Sonam leaned into understated elegance with a custom ensemble by Dhruv Kapoor, styled by sister Rhea Kapoor along with celebrity stylist Sanya Kapoor. The actress slipped into a crisp white cotton shirt, featuring a sharp collar, padded shoulders, and full sleeves.

Worn partially unbuttoned, the shirt gently highlighted Sonam's growing baby bump. Paired with it was a contemporary maxi skirt designed with a low-rise waist and a softly voluminous, balloon-like silhouette.

Accessories were kept minimal yet elegant with classic silver jhumkas, gold statement rings, white ballerina flats, and aviator sunglasses. A pop of colour came via a green shoulder bag, adding contrast to the otherwise monochrome palette.

When it came to beauty, the actor stayed true to her signature understated glam. Sonam's Makeup was fresh and minimalwith soft blush, feathered brows, subtle mascara, winged liner, and a rosy lip completed the look. Her hair was styled into a messy, twisted updo, with loose strands framing her face

Sonam, who married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in 2018, is already a mom to son Vayu, born in 2022. With this outing, she once again set maternity fashion goals, showing that personal style doesn't take a backseat during pregnancy.