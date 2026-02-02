Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff & Other Bollywood Stars Stun At Mumbai Event

By: Aanchal C | February 02, 2026

Bollywood A-listers, including actor Salman Khan, stunned at the Variety India launch party in Mumbai on January 1

All images by Varinder Chawla

Tiger Shroff flaunted his chiselled physique in a grey pantsuit, styled with a black shirt, a statement silver chain and tinted glasses

Rakul Preet Singh graced the night with her husband, actor Jackky Bhagnani, in a chic black and white ensemble

Akshay Kumar stunned in a classic suit, while Twinkle Khanna stole the spotlight in a gold-accented blazer and bold skirt

Sunny Leone grabbed eyeballs in a daring mocha-toned long dress with plunging neckline

Shanaya Kapoor turned heads in a green latex mini dress, while co-star Adarsh Gourav posed in a bandhgala suit

Wamiqa Gabbi oozed chic elegance in a shimmering black dress and curly bob hairdo

