Fans In Love With Madhuri Dixit's Regal Look In ₹1.4 Lakh Green Saree: Check Photos

By: Aanchal C | February 02, 2026

Veteran star Madhuri Dixit once again proved why she’s a timeless style icon as she stunned in a regal green saree that instantly caught fans’ attention

The actress dazzled in a rich bottle-green saree that exuded old-world elegance with a modern finish

Her plain six-yard was adorned with Intricate gold zardozi hand embroidery along the borders, adding depth and a touch of classic glamour

She paired the saree with a heavily embroidered matching blouse, elevating the look with refined detailing

The stunning ensemble was designed by Jayanti Reddy and comes with a price tag of approximately ₹1.4 lakh

Madhrui accessorised her elegant look with emerald-studded jhumkas, a kundan bangle, a statement ring and a chic watch

She rounded off her regal glam with smoky eyes, bold red lips, and softly curled hair parted at the centre

Thanks For Reading!

Sonam Kapoor Flaunts Her Baby Bump In White Shirt & Maxi Skirt During Mumbai Outing
Find out More