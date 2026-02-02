Fans In Love With Madhuri Dixit's Regal Look In ₹1.4 Lakh Green Saree: Check Photos

By: Aanchal C | February 02, 2026
Veteran star Madhuri Dixit once again proved why she’s a timeless style icon as she stunned in a regal green saree that instantly caught fans’ attention
The actress dazzled in a rich bottle-green saree that exuded old-world elegance with a modern finish
Her plain six-yard was adorned with Intricate gold zardozi hand embroidery along the borders, adding depth and a touch of classic glamour
She paired the saree with a heavily embroidered matching blouse, elevating the look with refined detailing
The stunning ensemble was designed by Jayanti Reddy and comes with a price tag of approximately ₹1.4 lakh
Madhrui accessorised her elegant look with emerald-studded jhumkas, a kundan bangle, a statement ring and a chic watch
She rounded off her regal glam with smoky eyes, bold red lips, and softly curled hair parted at the centre
