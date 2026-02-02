Chasing The Unseen: South Indian Travelers Pivot To Off-Beat SE Asia & Solo Adventures |

The traditional Indian summer holiday of crowded city tours and bucket-list monuments is being replaced by a quest for quietude and self-discovery. A new report by Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, revealed a profound shift in the travel habits of South Indians, who are increasingly ditching tourist hotspots for "undiscovered" gems across Southeast Asia and Australia.

Discovery Over Destinations

According to the ‘South India Travel Insights 2025’ report, commissioned through YouGov, a remarkable 89% of travelers from major South Indian hubs, including Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, plan to visit a lesser-known international destination within the next year. This trend is driven by a "discovery-led" generation that values authentic experiences over familiar landmarks.

Rise of Offbeat Travel

The survey of 1,600 respondents across five cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Visakhapatnam, found that 56% of travelers now actively prefer exploring off-beat paths. Destinations such as Krabi and Chiang Rai in Thailand, Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, and Darwin in Australia have emerged as the new favorites for those looking to escape the "over-tourism" typical of capitals like Bangkok or Singapore.

What Drives Choices

Several key factors are fueling this migration to the periphery include budget-friendliness as 46% of respondents said they prioritise affordability, fewer crowds as 43% seek tranquility and less-crowded spaces, Visa ease as 38% are influenced by simplified visa processes and logistics as for around 38% people flight availability and ticket prices remain critical filters.

Solo Travel Goes Mainstream

Perhaps the most striking finding is the normalisation of the ‘party of one’. The report highlights that three in four (74%) South Indian travelers are planning an international solo trip in 2026. This desire for independent exploration is no longer a niche hobby but a mainstream aspiration, with 49% travelers evenly split between visiting familiar hotspots and 51% venturing into the unknown alone.

Industry Viewpoint

Brian Torrey, general manager of India and West Asia at Scoot, said, “The South India Travel Report reveals an exciting trend of curious, self-directed travelers. With 39 weekly flights connecting six key Indian cities to Singapore, we are seeing a generation that wants to unlock new adventures with confidence.”

Tech Shapes Travel Plans

The modern traveler’s playbook is increasingly digital. As social media and online review remain the top sources of inspiration for 53% and 45% travellers respectively, the survey noted a high adoption of emerging technology. Around 28% of travelers now use Artificial Intelligence platforms like ChatGPT to build their itineraries, showcasing a reliance on tech to maximize value and efficiency.

Spending With Purpose

In terms of financial behavior, South Indian travelers are characterized as "quality-conscious." The average trip now lasts 7.6 days, with a typical budget ranging between Rs1 lakh to Rs3 lakh. To cater to this price-aware segment, Scoot has intensified its regional connectivity, offering one-way base fares from Chennai to Singapore starting as low as Rs5,800.

A New Travel Ethos

As the 2026 travel season picks up, the data suggests that for the South Indian traveler, the journey is no longer just about the destination, it’s about being the first among their peers to find it.

