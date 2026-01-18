 'The Best Part Of Our Marriage': Akshay Kumar Makes Twinkle Khanna Do Adventurous Parachute Jump From Mountain | WATCH
Actress turned writer Twinkle Khanna shared a video of them doing an adventurous parachute jump from above the mountains. In the clip, Akshay can be seen pushing his beloved wife to do the stunt while she's visibly scared. The couple celebrated 25 years of togetherness after getting married in 2001.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Akshay Kumar Makes Twinkle Khanna Do Adventurous Parachute Jump From Mountain

Power couple Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna are taking the Internet by storm with unseen clips and visuals from their vacations together on their 25th wedding anniversary yesterday. Actress turned writer Twinkle Khanna shared a video of them doing an adventurous parachute jump from above the mountains. In the clip, Akshay can be seen pushing his beloved wife to do the stunt while she's visibly scared.

On January 18, the couple celebrated 25 years of togetherness after getting married in 2001. Marking the special ocassion Twinkle Khanna shared a video in which the couple can be seen performing the adventure together. In the video, Akshay can be seen pushing Twinkle to do the stunt and motivating her while she can be seen visibly scared and excited at the same time.

WATCH VIDEO:

However, Twinkle slayed at the adventure, and when it was Akshay's turn, he revealed that he was 'quite nervous' and the reason was simple, "well I'm nervous cause my wife kinda did the stunt," he said.

The caption of the video reads, "The best part of our marriage? We always encourage each other to fly. Sometimes literally, like today! Here’s to 25 years of love, support, and jumping off mountains."

This video came after a similar tribute came earlier from Akshay Kumar. The video featured Twikle Khanna's quirky & dramatic walk with a hilarious note. Akshay wrote, "her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have two children, Aarav and Nitara, whom they have largely raised away from the media spotlight to maintain their privacy.

