 How Twinkle Khanna Keeps Hubby Akshay Kumar Entertained In Their 25-Year-Old Marriage, 'Mother-In-Law Kabhi Jhooth Nahi Bolti Hain' | VIDEO
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna marked 25 years of marriage on January 17, 2026. Celebrating the milestone, Akshay shared a hilarious unseen video of Twinkle’s quirky walk, leaving fans emotional and amused. Married in 2001, the couple’s playful moment highlighted their strong bond, humour and enduring companionship after two decades together.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 03:32 PM IST
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar & his wife, Twinkle Khanna, are celebrating 25 years of married life & togetherness today on January 17. The actor duo exchanged vows 25 years ago, in 2001, in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. Akshay Kumar shared a funny video of his wife mimicking a 'crazy walk.' The video has left netizens burst into tears, while his heartfelt note for his better half served as a loving tribute.

The video captured a never-before-seen appearance of the actress turned writer. It also shows how Twinkle Khanna is actually keeping Akshay always entertained even after 25 years of marriage. The clip showed Twinkle making a dramatic entry from behind the bushes, followed by a laughable & hilarious walk.

Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt note for his wife. He wrote, "From day one to year twenty-five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing, and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love."

He also shared a funny thing his mother-in-law, Dimple Kapadia, told him before getting married. He wrote, "When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said, 'Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that.”

Further, he added, "25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai…her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have two children, Aarav and Nitara, whom they have largely raised away from the media spotlight to maintain their privacy.

