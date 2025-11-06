 Twinkle Khanna Feels Older People Are Better At 'Hiding' Their Affairs, Says Changing Partners Quicky Is 'Much Easier' For Today's Kids
During one of the segments on Two Much, the hosts and guests were asked to reveal whether they agree or disagree to, "Older people are better at hiding their affairs than younger people" statement. While Farah Khan, Ananya Panda and Twinkle Khanna agreed, co-host Kajol didn't. Soon after, Twinkle said, "Older people are much better, lots of practice"

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
Bollywood actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is once again making headlines for her views on affairs and relationships. During the latest episode of Too Much, which saw Farah Khan and Ananya Panday as guests, host Twinkle stated that older people hide their affairs very well she also praised the younger generation for approaching relationships with honesty and without carrying emotional baggage.

Kajol did not agree and said, "I feel younger people are much better at hiding everything about their lives, affairs." Ananya added, "Because of social media, everything comes out anyway."

Soon after, Twinkle said, "Older people are much better, lots of practice." Kajol did not agree and said, "I feel younger people are much better at hiding everything about their lives, affairs." Ananya added, "Because of social media, everything comes out anyway."

Following this, they discussed another statement which was, "Today’s kids change their partners faster than they change outfits."

Twinkle once again agreed and explained, "It’s a good thing because in our time, it was like, ‘What will people say? We can’t do this.’ They are changing their partners quickly, and I think it’s a good thing."

"It’s much easier for them because they have no baggage. They are like, ‘This is not working. Let’s move on quickly'," she added.

In an earlier episode, when Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor appeared as guests, the group found themselves debating an age-old question - 'Is emotional infidelity worse than physical infidelity?'

Karan, Twinkle, and Kajol agreed that emotional betrayal cuts deeper, while Janhvi disagreed and insisted that both kinds of cheating are equally wrong. Twinkle responded playfully, saying, "Physical cheating is like raat gayi, baat gayi." Karan chimed in, adding, "I believe physical infidelity is not a deal breaker.”

Janhvi quickly objected, saying, "Nahi, nahi. Baat nahi jaati hai." Amused by her reaction, Twinkle teased her, laughing, "You're young."

Soon after the episode had streamed on an OTT platform, Twinkle, Karan and Kajol were criticised for their views.

