Anupamaa Written Update, November 6: Gautam Instigates Ansh, Creating Tension At Mahi's Mehendi Function

Anupamaa | YouTube (Star Plus)

Anupamaa Written Update Nov 6: As the new episode starts, Anupamaa prays for Mahi to get all the happiness in her life. In the first few minutes of the today's episode (November 6, 2025), Anupamaa is seen having a heartfelt conversation with Bharti where she talks about how much she misses her home.

Later, Gautam offers a gift to Rahi, calling her his sister-in-law. When she refuses to accept it, Mahi is hurt by Rahi’s attitude. Meanwhile, Pari gears herself up for Mahi’s wedding day. She excitedly shows sarees to Anupamaa, who appears somewhat shocked. Pari reassures Anupamaa that her mental state is fine and expresses her belief that Raja will make things right for her. Pari breaks down into tears, urging Anupamaa to help her unite with Raja.

Anupamaa and her family arrives at Mahi's mehndi ceremony. Motiba insults Anupamaa's family for arriving early at the function. However, Anupamaa preferred to stay silent and avoid the chaos.

During Mahi and Gautam’s mehendi ceremony, Anupamaa is asked to write Gautam’s name on Mahi’s hand. However, halfway through writing the name, the mehndi stops flowing from the cone. Playfully, Gautam asks Anupamaa to take another cone and finish writing it. He then requests her to write Mahi’s name on his own hand. After some hesitation, Anupamaa completes the process.

After seeing everyone refuse to celebrate the mehndi function, Mahi becomes upset and urges Anupamaa to dance. Anupamaa along with Rahi, Prarthana and others perform at "Mehndi hai rachne wali..." song.

As Prarthana dances, her leg twists and she almost falls, but Gautam catches her just in time, provoking Ansh’s anger. Later, Gautam sneers, "Why would my Bachchan call a loser like you his father?" He goes on to accuse Prarthana of making two mistakes- divorcing him and marrying Ansh. His words infuriate Ansh, leading to a scene at the function.

In the end, Motiba’s family turns against Ansh, criticising him for failing to manage both the business and the family. Amidst the chaos, Mahi steps in and scolds Anupamaa and Ansh for creating drama at her mehndi function. Today’s episode of Anupamaa ends on a cliffhanger, with Mahi declaring that Gautam can meet Prarthana’s child whenever he wishes, as he, not Ansh, is the child’s father.