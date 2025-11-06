Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 5: Mitali Gets Possessed, Attacks Angad

Jio Hotstar

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 5: Wednesday's episode started with Mitali getting possessed by Bantu's spirit during the mehendi ceremony. Angad, Noina, and Supriya take her to the room, and Mitali (Bantu) attacks Angad before fainting. When she wakes up, Mitali says her head is spinning and her body is feeling very heavy. Noina reveals to her that she is feeling this because she gets possessed by a spirit. Mitali starts crying and tells Angad not to leave her, as she loves him a lot. Angad tells Mitali that he will take her to a baba who will solve her problem.

After the function, Angad is sitting alone and thinking about Vrinda. Shobha comes and asks him what happened, so he says that his head is paining. Later, he questions Shobha about whether two people can stay in a relationship without being in love. So, Shobha says it all depends on the people who are in that relationship. He later asks her whether it is correct to get married to someone while you are in love with someone else. Shobha gets suspicious and asks Angad whether he is talking about himself. But, he says that he is asking for a college friend. However, Shobha understands that Angad is confused about getting married to Mitali and tells him that if he wants, she can talk to Mihir and delay the wedding. But Angad says that he is happy with the marriage as the whole family is happy.

While Angad is talking to Shobha about his feelings, in the chawl, Vrinda is talking to her brother Nitin about her feelings. Vrinda and Nitin are having a conversation about Angad, and he asks his sister whether she loves him. Vrinda is confused, but she says 'no'. However, Nitin understands that Vrinda has fallen in love with Angad. He tells Vrinda that maybe Angad also loves her, as he always supports her and fights with people for her. He tells Vrinda that whatever she feels about Angad, she can come and tell him.

Angad is standing alone on the balcony, thinking about Vrinda. Mihir comes and asks him why he is standing there alone. So, Angad says that, as he wasn't feeling sleepy, he came here. While talking to Mihir, Angad tells him that he wants to have a marriage like his and Tulsi's. But Mihir reveals how he was earlier engaged to someone else before getting married to Tulsi. This revelation of Mihir shocks Angad. Mihir tells Angad that he should be with someone who will always be there with him in this journey of life.

Meanwhile, at her house, while sleeping, Vrinda imagines Angad. She imagines that Angad is asking her whether she loves him or not. Vrinda is confused about what's happening with her.

In the preview of tomorrow's episode, we get to see that Rithik comes to know that Munni is Munmun. Tulsi overhears their conversation and shouts at Munni. Meanwhile, Mihir tells Noina to give Pari the shagun as she is like her daughter. Now, let's wait and watch what will happen in tomorrow's episode.