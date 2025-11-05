Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More To Re-Enter The House? Fans Trend 'KING PRANIT IS COMING'

Instagram: Pranit More

During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Pranit More was told that he has to leave the Bigg Boss 19 house, as he is not well and needs medical attention. When contestants asked Salman whether Pranit would come back, he shook his head and said 'no'. However, there were reports that Pranit was kept in a secret room, and his health was being monitored there.

Now, according to various X (Twitter) accounts that share updates of Bigg Boss 19, Pranit is all set to re-enter the house today (Wednesday).

🚨 BREAKING! Pranit More to enter Bigg Boss 19 house today (Via Filmwindow) — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 5, 2025

Pranit More Fans Trend 'KING PRANIT IS COMING'

As soon as the reports of Pranit re-entering the house started, fans got excited, and 'KING PRANIT IS COMING' started trending on X (Twitter).

A fan tweeted, "Whole India is waiting for this moment. Emotions are high, eyes are Wet, Heart is bumping, Excitement is on cloud with this news of KING PRANIT IS COMING (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "The throne was never empty — KING PRANIT IS COMING (sic)." One more fan tweeted, "Pranit more is become most dominant, crazy, highest voted contestants.. KING PRANIT IS COMING (Sic)."

Pranit was nominated last week, but he wasn't evicted because of the votes. So, his fans were expecting that he would be back. Reportedly, Pranit will be re-entering the house today, so we can expect the episode to be telecast on Thursday or Friday.

Gaurav Khanna and Malti Chahar were sad when Pranit went. So, we are sure they will be happy with Pranit's re-entry into the house.

Bigg Boss 19 Nominations

This week, Abhishek Bajaj, Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, and Neelam Giri are nominated. According to early trends, Neelam has received the least votes till now. So, let's wait and watch who will be evicted this week.