Madhuri Dixit & Husband Dr. Nene Dine At Vikas Khanna's 'Bungalow' In NYC: What Their Dinner Table Looked Like?

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, recently treated themselves to an unforgettable culinary evening at Chef Vikas Khanna’s acclaimed restaurant, Bungalow, located in the heart of Manhattan. Their dining experience, filled with warmth, flavour, and artistry, quickly became a highlight on social media.

A family night of fine dining and flavours

Dr. Shriram Nene took to Instagram to share snippets from their visit, where he, Madhuri, and their children could be seen enjoying an array of gourmet dishes. The video captured a smiling Vikas Khanna personally serving the family, describing each course with his trademark passion. The couple also posed for photos with the celebrity chef and his team, radiating joy and admiration.

“The Food Was Divine,” says Dr. Nene

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the post, Dr. Nene praised Vikas Khanna for creating an extraordinary dining experience. He expressed awe at how Bungalow has evolved since their last visit, now boasting both a Michelin star and a New York Times three-star rating.

“It was our pleasure to visit Bungalow in Manhattan. The food was divine, and Vikas’s attention to every guest is remarkable,” wrote Dr. Nene. “We feel lucky to have got a table despite the four-to-eight-month waiting list. Vikas is not just a chef but a family member and a dear friend. His humility and passion shine through every dish.”

Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow

Chef Vikas Khanna, one of India’s most celebrated culinary exports, has long been a flagbearer of Indian cuisine on the global stage. His Manhattan restaurant, Bungalow, has become a must-visit destination for food lovers, known for its modern Indian flair, artistic presentation, and heartfelt hospitality.

Over the years, the restaurant has hosted several high-profile guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and other celebrities from the worlds of film and entertainment.

Madhuri and Shriram’s visit to Bungalow was more than just a dinner-it was a celebration of friendship, culinary art, and cultural pride. The couple’s glowing review adds to the long list of admirers who have been enchanted by Chef Vikas Khanna’s creativity and commitment to excellence.