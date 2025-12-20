Salman@60: 'Only Salman Can Be Prem'—Sooraj Barjatya On Creating Bollywood’s Most Enduring Hero

Few partnerships are as storied or as transformative as that of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and superstar Salman Khan when it comes to Bollywood. It began in 1989 with a shy, uncertain audition for Maine Pyar Kiya and evolved into a cinematic legacy that redefined the "Indian Hero" through the character of Prem. Salman was not not the choice for many. He was just Sangeeta Bijlani’s boyfriend for some or Shashilakl Nair’s reluctant assistant director in Falak.

While the world sees a Bhai and a Blockbuster Director, the reality behind the scenes is far more intimate. It is a brotherhood built on shared anxieties, spiritual parallels, and a rare honesty that allows a director to tell the world’s biggest star "no." Sooraj peels back the curtain on their thirty-year journey—from his unimpressive first meeting with a "short kid" to the creative friction that keeps their bond as vital as ever.

Excerpts from the interview:

You’ve often said that your relationship with Salman Khan transcends the film set. How would you describe that bond today?

Honestly, Salman is like my own brother. We share a bonding that goes far beyond the films we work on together. Being with him feels like being with a school friend—and how much can you really fake in front of a childhood friend? We began our journey in this industry together, sharing the same anxieties and worries about what the future held.

We aren't as different as people think, either. He is the eldest in his family, and so am I. He carries the weight of responsibility for everyone around him, and I feel that same pull. We are spiritually connected, even if our daily lifestyles look very different.

Let’s go back to the beginning. Is it true that you weren’t exactly "blown away" when you first saw him for Maine Pyar Kiya?

(Laughs) It’s true! Initially, I was quite unimpressed. He was such a short guy and didn't look like a "hero" at all. Even his voice lacked "throw." But then, I saw his photos, and they were outstanding. That is the power of camera presence.

The moment of clarity came when I put him in a chair and handed him a guitar. He just gave a small nod to the camera, and I knew right then. His face, his style, his sense of romance—everything was on point. Above all, he was truthful.

You’ve created the iconic character "Prem" through him. What makes Salman’s acting style so unique for that role?

Salman doesn't rely on technique; he relies on surrender. He isn't worried about making a fool of himself; he just lets himself go. Our collaboration is a balance: I bring him a simple, straightforward scene, and he infuses it with his signature naughtiness and fun. I actually tried to recreate that "Prem" energy with other actors, like in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, but I realized only Salman can be Prem. He has a way of connecting to the ordinary man that is impossible to manufacture.

Do you two ever disagree creatively? I heard there was some back-and-forth during Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Yes, and interestingly, it was Salman who wanted to keep it simpler. I was the one trying to play it safe. I told him, "Salman bhai, your image is so big now," and I added action sequences just to satisfy the audience's expectations. He just looked at me and said, "Kaayka image? (What image?)"

He questioned why we were complicating things. Looking back, I think I would have done it much more gracefully if I had listened to him and left the action out.

On the difficult decision to say "No" to Salman for Uunchai

It wasn't easy. During the pandemic, I was actually writing a traditional family drama with Salman in mind. But as I watched the world change, I realized everyone was challenging themselves. I felt the need to break my own barriers—Ismein maine sab bandhan tod diye (I have broken all bonds with this film). I wanted to tell a story about hope and courage that required a different kind of vulnerability. When I told Salman I was making a film about trekking in the Himalayas, he was confused. He asked, 'Why are you going all the way to the hills?' When he realized I was serious, he offered to star in it. He even suggested, 'I’ll play a 65-plus man, I’ll work on the look!'

I had to be honest with him. I said, 'Salman, the audience believes you can trek to Everest Base Camp in your sleep. There’s no struggle in that for you.' The heroism of Uunchai lies in seeing people like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani attempt it. I needed to tuck the 'Prem' charm away this time to prove that age isn't a restriction for heroism. He just laughed and told me this wasn't my usual style, but he understood.

Finally, what is one thing about Salman that the public rarely sees?

His sheer simplicity and generosity. He is the only star I know who never sits in his vanity van; he’s always out. It’s never about what he can buy for himself—his first thought is always about what he can do for others.

