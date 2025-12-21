Who Is Yolina Lindquist? USA Wins Miss Cosmo 2025 In Vietnam

Yolina Lindquist from United States wins Miss Cosmo 2025 in Vietnam |

The global beauty stage lit up in Vietnam this weekend as the Miss Cosmo 2025 crown found its new owner, and it travelled straight to the United States. In a glittering finale packed with music, emotion and high-stakes competition, Yolina Lindquist emerged victorious, taking the coveted international title back home.

The grand finale, held on Saturday, December 20, saw delegates from over 70 countries competing for the crown. After a tense final round, Yolina defeated Philippines' Chelsea Fernandez, who finished as the sole runner-up. The reigning Miss Cosmo 2024, Indonesia's Ketut Permata Juliastrid, crowned Yolina on stage amid roaring applause.

Who is Yolina Lindquist?

Hailing from Metropolis, Illinois, Yolina Lindquist is far more than a pageant queen. She is an academic achiever, leader and passionate advocate. As per media reports, Yolina graduated from Southern Illinois University, where she earned multiple bachelor’s degrees in German, Business Administration, International Relations and Economics.

During her university years, she balanced rigorous academics with leadership roles, reportedly participating in six student organisations. Her commitment and excellence even earned her the title of Economic Senior of the Year at SIU, highlighting her ability to lead both on stage and off it.

Her pageant journey so far

Miss Cosmo 2025 may be her biggest win yet, but Yolina's pageant journey has been years in the making. She first stepped into the spotlight in 2021 at Miss Metropolis Outstanding Teen. In 2023, she represented Southern Illinois at Miss Illinois USA, finishing as third runner-up. She returned stronger in 2025, claiming the first runner-up position, setting the stage for her international breakthrough at Miss Cosmo.