 Harnaaz Sandhu Turns A Near Slip Into A Powerful Runway Moment At Miss Cosmo International 2025: Says, 'It's About How You Get Up'
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu returned as a jury member at Miss Cosmo International 2025 in Vietnam. During a special runway session, she nearly slipped when her heel caught her gown. Recovering gracefully, she impressed audiences with her poise, turning the moment into a powerful reminder of confidence and professionalism

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu continues to leave her mark on the global pageant circuit as she joins the jury panel of Miss Cosmo International 2025 for the second year in a row. The prestigious international pageant is currently underway in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with the Grand Finale scheduled for December 20.

A memorable jury session ahead of the finale

Ahead of the much-anticipated finale, a special Evening Gown Jury Session was held on December 17, where Harnaaz took to the runway and instantly captured attention. Walking with confidence and poise, she showcased her experience as both a former titleholder and a global beauty icon.

The near slip that became an iconic moment

In an Instagram post shared, Harnaaz revealed that her flawless walk came with a tense moment behind the scenes. She admitted to “almost slipping” during her runway appearance, later quoting former Miss Universe Organisation president Paula Shugart: “It’s not about the fall, it’s how you get up.”

The video shows her briefly losing balance after her heel appears to catch the hem of her floor-length gown. However, her instinctive recovery, steadying herself and continuing with confidence, turned a potential mishap into a powerful reminder of grace under pressure.

Grace, confidence and pageant-pro energy

What followed impressed audiences worldwide. Harnaaz carried on effortlessly, smiling, waving to the crowd and blowing kisses, proving why she remains one of the most admired Miss Universe winners in recent years. The moment resonated deeply with fans, symbolising resilience, professionalism and self-belief, qualities central to modern pageantry.

A closer look at her shimmery gown

For the jury runway, Harnaaz wore a striking orange-and-gold halter-neck evening gown. The outfit featured a plunging neckline, a sheer torso panel and intricate gold and orange sequin embellishments. The look was elevated with sheer skirt detailing and a bold thigh-high slit, perfectly blending glamour with confidence.

