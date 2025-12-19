Chinese Bodybuilding Champion Wang Kun Dies Of Heart-Related Ailment At 30: He Lived 'Monk's Life' For Over 10 Years

The global fitness community is mourning the sudden death of Wang Kun, one of China’s most celebrated bodybuilding champions, who passed away at the age of 30. The Anhui Provincial Bodybuilding Association confirmed his death, stating that it appeared to be caused by a heart-related complication.

Wang Kun was a professional athlete affiliated with the International Federation of Bodybuilding & Fitness (IFBB) Professional League. Over the years, he earned immense respect within the sport for his consistency and discipline. He dominated the Chinese Bodybuilding Association (CBBA) National Bodybuilding Championships, winning an unprecedented eight consecutive titles, a record that cemented his status as one of China’s finest competitors.

Living a “Monk’s Life” for fitness

In multiple interviews, Wang described his decade-long commitment to bodybuilding as living a “monk’s life.” His routine revolved entirely around training, recovery, and nutrition, leaving little room for leisure or celebration. He often trained through major holidays, including the Chinese New Year, prioritising his physical goals over festivities.

His diet was famously simple and strict, reportedly consisting of boiled chicken breast, minimal seasoning, and hot pot broth with meat lightly dipped in soy sauce, a reflection of his no-frills approach to muscle building and fat control.

Entrepreneur and gym owner

Beyond the competitive stage, Wang was also a successful entrepreneur. He owned and operated a popular gym called Muscle Factory in his hometown, where he trained aspiring bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts. At the time of his death, he was preparing to launch a new gym in Hefei, which he had described as “a new starting point” and an exciting new chapter in his life.

A pattern of early deaths in bodybuilding

Wang Kun’s passing has once again drawn attention to the health risks often associated with elite bodybuilding. Over the years, several high-profile figures in the sport have died young. Australian fitness icon Zyzz died at 22 due to a steroid-linked heart attack, while German influencer Jo Lindner (Joesthetics) passed away at 30 from an aneurysm. Austrian bodybuilder Andreas Munzer died at 31 after organ failure caused by extreme conditioning practices. American star Rich Piana died at 46, and Indian bodybuilding legend Varinder Ghuman passed away at 42 following a heart attack.