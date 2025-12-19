Dinner At Michelin Star Restaurant In Chicago Costed Indian Man ₹40,000: Here's What He Ate & Experienced

A Michelin-starred Indian restaurant in Chicago is drawing attention after an Indian diner shared a detailed, first-hand account of his vegetarian fine-dining experience. The restaurant, Indienne, is known for reimagining traditional Indian flavours through a modern culinary lens, and the review offers insight into how classic dishes translate into a high-end tasting menu format.

A daily-changing vegetarian tasting menu

Indienne offers a tasting menu that changes daily, showcasing seasonal ingredients and contemporary techniques. On this particular visit, the vegetarian menu featured a wide-ranging spread, including dhokla, pani puri, mushroom galouti, yogurt chaat, medu vada, morel manti, assorted vegetarian kebabs, paneer kofta, and multiple dessert courses. The diner, Anushk Sharma, paid approximately ₹40,000 for the meal and described the experience as “worth it” despite the steep price.

Fine-dining hospitality and a thoughtful start

The evening began with formal fine-dining service, complete with pressed table linen and attentive staff. To mark Sharma’s birthday, the restaurant offered a complimentary welcome drink, setting the tone for a celebratory and polished experience.

The opening course was a visually striking dhokla shaped like a flower. Its texture reminded Sharma of ghewar, paired with chutneys that added depth and contrast, making it one of the most memorable starts of the meal.

Standout savoury courses

Among the savoury dishes, the mushroom galouti and medu vada received high praise. The medu vada, in particular, was noted for its exceptional softness and balance. The pani puri, while enjoyable, received a mixed reaction due to modern elements like a jelly component that altered the familiar street-food flavour profile.

Another highlight was the morel manti, served with parmesan sauce, walnut truffle, and asparagus, which stood out for its layered flavours. However, the clear favourite of the night was the vegetarian kebab course, accompanied by flower-shaped fried onions, cheese, and chilli kulcha.

Desserts and final impressions

The final savoury dish included paneer kofta paired with floral chutneys and dal makhani, which Sharma found less impressive compared to earlier courses. Desserts followed with mango-based creations, ice cream, bal mithai, and a unique plated dessert that released a coffee aroma when opened.

Sharing his experience online, Sharma remarked that while the meal was expensive, it would be an excellent place to take family visiting the US, an endorsement that highlights Indienne’s appeal as a destination for elevated Indian cuisine abroad.