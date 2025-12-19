 Most Expensive Tickets To Sunburn Festival Mumbai Cost ₹8.26 Lakh: What This Platinum Pass Offers?
Sunburn Festival Mumbai’s most expensive ticket costs ₹8.26 lakh, offering a VVIP Platinum Table experience for up to 10 people. The pass includes three-day access, premium alcohol, gourmet food, exclusive entry, parking and an elevated viewing deck, delivering the ultimate luxury EDM festival experience.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
Mumbai is gearing up for an electrifying weekend as Sunburn Festival makes its grand debut in the city. Known as Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn 2025 is all set to transform Mumbai into a buzzing global party hub with three days of pulsating beats, immersive visuals and world-class performances.

When and where is Sunburn Festival Mumbai 2025?

Scheduled from Friday, December 19 to Sunday, December 21, Sunburn Festival 2025 will take place at Infinity Bay, Sewri, beneath the Atal Setu near Timber Pond Plot. With the Mumbai skyline as a dramatic backdrop, the open-air venue will host nearly eight hours of music daily, from 3 pm to 10 pm. The festival is open to attendees aged 16 years and above.

Most expensive ticket and what it offers

The most premium offering this year is the Platinum Table Festival pass, priced at ₹8.26 lakh, as per the booking site. Designed for groups, this VVIP experience accommodates up to 10 people with partial seating. The pass grants access for all three days and includes an elevated viewing deck, dedicated entry and exit points, reserved parking, and exclusive restrooms.

Adding to the luxury, guests receive daily spirit inclusions of three premium bottles with choices include whiskey, vodka, gin or wine, along with 18 beers, 12 Red Bulls and gourmet vegetarian food per day. Table numbers are allotted based on availability at the time of booking.

Other ticket options are available

For those seeking more accessible options, Sunburn Festival passes start at approximately ₹9,849 for General Access. Festival-goers can choose from single-day tickets, weekend passes or full three-day access. Tickets are currently available on Sunburn’s official website and BookMyShow.

Sunburn Mumbai boasts a powerful line-up featuring global EDM heavyweights David Guetta, Axwell, Sara Landry and Above & Beyond. International favourites like Richie Hawtin, Vini Vici and Mathame will also take the stage. Representing India’s thriving EDM scene are artists such as Sartek, Almost Human and N1RVAAN.

