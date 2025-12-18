Goa Liberation Day 2025: 7 Must-Visit Places To Explore In The State

By: Sunanda Singh | December 18, 2025
Goa Liberation Day is celebrated every year on December 19. This special day is to remember and celebrate when Goa became free from Portuguese control in 1961.
On this special day, visit some of the best places in Goa:
Goa is a beach state in the southwest part of India. The small state is famous for numerous places, and the Basilica of Bom Jesus is one of them. The church is a significant religious site in the state and is known for its architecture.
Vagator Beach is known for its scenic views, especially in the early morning and dusk.
Aguada Fort, or Fort Aguada, stands tall in the open blue sky and is surrounded by the Arabian Sea. The fort's walls tell the story of the Portuguese and offer panoramic views of the vast sea.
St Michael's Church, a serene white monument, is a testament to the state's rich history. Considered one of the oldest churches in Goa, it offers a peaceful retreat for those seeking solace.
Dudhsagar Falls, a natural wonder and one of India's most popular destinations, cascades down with a milky white hue, earning it the name Milk Falls. Its sheer height and beauty are sure to leave visitors in awe.
Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary is home to numerous wildlife animals like tigers, elephants, leopards and much more.
Netravali Bubbling Lake is another place to visit in Goa. The Lake offers the view of bubbles that pop up from different regions.
