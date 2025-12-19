Ram Prasad Bismil Death Anniversary: Everything To Know A Revolutionary Who Fought Against The British Raj In India

Ram Prashad Bismil Death Anniversary | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Ram Prasad Bismil was an Indian poet, writer, and revolutionary who participated in the Mainpuri Conspiracy of 1918 and the Kakori Conspiracy of 1925 and fought against the British Raj. He was among the most notable Indian revolutionaries who fought British colonialism and made it possible for the nation to breathe the air of freedom after centuries of struggle against the imperial forces.

Ram Prasad Bismil was born in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 11, 1897 and died on December 19, 1927. On his 98th death anniversary, let's take a look at India's freedom fighter, who is known for the Kakori incident.

Remembering the freedom fighter, Pandit Ramprasad Bismil, for his revolutionary spirit and literary legacy.

About Ram Prasad Bismil

Ram Prasad Bismil was born on June 11, 1897, in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. From an early age, he was associated with the Arya Samaj, which greatly influenced his strong sense of patriotism. Inspired by the teachings of the Arya Samaj, Bismil wrote powerful patriotic poems in both Urdu and Hindi. He learned Hindi from his father and Urdu from a local Maulvi. In addition to his literary pursuits, he was dedicated to his studies and attended an English medium school.

What is the Kakori Conspiracy?

The Kakori conspiracy, also known as the Kakori Train Robbery, was a pivotal event in India's struggle for independence. On August 9, 1925, members of the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA), a revolutionary group, robbed a British train near the village of Kakori, Uttar Pradesh. Their goal was to loot government funds, which they intended to use to finance their revolutionary activities. The incident led to a major crackdown by the British authorities, resulting in arrests, trials, and executions of key revolutionaries.

19th Dec 1927



Freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Asfaqulla Khan and Roshan Singh were hanged by the colonial power.

They were given death punishment for Kakori train incident which was done with the objective to loot the train to buy weapons for the fight.



When Ram Prasad…

Death

Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ulla Khan and Roshan Singh were hanged by the British for their rebellion and revolt to help India get Independence on December 19, 1927. He was hanged at Gorakhpur Jail, and his body was taken to the Rapti river for Hindu cremation.