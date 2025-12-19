 Telangana Shocker: Husband Caught On CCTV Bludgeoning Wife To Death Over Dowry Demand In Vikarabad
A disturbing CCTV video from Saipuri in Telangana’s Vikarabad district shows a man brutally assaulting his wife outside their home. The 20-year-old woman, Anusha, died after being beaten with a wooden stick by her husband, Paramesh. Police say dowry harassment preceded the killing. An investigation is underway.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
A disturbing CCTV footage has surfaced on social media, showing a man mercilessly assaulting his wife outside their home in Saipuri, in Tandur town of Telangana’s Vikarabad district. The woman died on the spot after being bludgeoned by her husband with what appears to be a thick wooden cudgel.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday. In the video, the woman can be seen sitting on a raised platform (chabutara) outside their home when her husband approaches her and asks her to go inside. After she refuses to follow his command, he begins assaulting her. The man is seen slapping her, slamming her head against a wall, kicking her, and then striking her repeatedly with a thick wooden stick.

According to reports, the victim, Anusha (20), had married Paramesh nine months ago after being in a relationship for several months.

According to the police, Anusha was a native of Karanokota village in Tandur mandal and had been living with her mother in Saipuri following the demise of her father. She met Paramesh, who works as a tractor driver and also resides in the same locality. Belonging to the same community, the two became acquainted and later fell in love. With the approval of both families, they were married on March 12 this year.

However, within three months of the wedding, Paramesh allegedly began frequently harassing Anusha, demanding dowry and gold. With his parents also supporting him, he often assaulted her.

On Thursday, after learning that Paramesh had beaten her daughter again, Anusha’s mother Chandramma came from Karanokota and was taking her back to her parental home. Paramesh intercepted them midway and took Anusha to their house, where he allegedly attacked her indiscriminately with a stick, causing severe injuries. Family members rushed her to a private hospital in the town, where doctors declared her dead.

Following the incident, Paramesh and his parents fled. The victim’s mother and relatives broke down on seeing Anusha’s lifeless body at the hospital. Based on Chandramma’s complaint, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway, DSP Nursing Yadaiah said.

