 Kerala Lottery Result: December 19, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 32 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-32 on Friday, December19, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-32 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, December 19, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-32 for Friday, 19-12-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.inhttps://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RS 589486 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: THOMAS B BABU 

Agency No.: H 2818

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RN 589486  RO 589486

RP 589486  RR 589486

RT 589486  RU 589486

RV 589486  RW 589486

RX 589486  RY 589486  RZ 589486

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RV 824216 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: KHRUSHCHEV T B

Agency No.: E 5408

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RV 566899 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: SHANTHI K

Agency No.: P 2851

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0677  1097  1148  2654  2927  3665  4512  5303  5319  5877  6629  8230  8778  9018  9302  9315  9403  9549  9851

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

3100  3131  4028  7759  8403  9101

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0380  1770  3152  3218  4447  4568  5175  5209  5254  5471  5990  6044  6696  6750  7754  7778  8623  8758  9008  9133  9436  9455  9883  9910  9990

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0077  0231  0560  0871  1062  1284  1361  1394  1600  1665  1692  1839  2203  2212  2418  2455  2535  2720  2763  3340  3388  3565  3576  3600  3736  3753  3797  3954  4007  4024  4049  4074  4192  4274  4304  4348  4355  4403  4431  4451  4481  4579  4581  4655  4693  4728  4832  4889  4905  4908  5050  5122  5245  5538  5681  5695  5714  6019  6303  7071  7139  7293  7590  7993  8063  8176  8183  8359  8529  8664  8852  8897  9019  9092  9164  9726

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0043  0049  0109  0175  0198  0266  0339  0342  0467  0522  0603  0702  0726  0732  0809  0847  1016  1033  1077  1088  1365  1532  1601  1614  1829  1912  2095  2299  2342  2673  2875  3121  3275  3327  3399  3464  3687  3793  3808  4117  4173  4193  4235  4299  4686  4777  4800  4865  4892  5014  5027  5082  5084  5235  5439  5536  5808  5815  5875  6090  6304  6635  6739  6762  6811  6954  7420  7484  7551  7672  7756  7804  7876  8006  8014  8020  8043  8127  8245  8247  8414  8417  8542  8693  8704  8770  8913  8933  9118  9140  9650  9704

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0183  0190  0278  0337  0352  0358  0375  0390  0594  0634  0650  0663  0745  0841  0896  0911  1058  1101  1146  1155  1172  1186  1190  1242  1315  1461  1522  1567  1603  1662  1812  1819  1823  2133  2227  2359  2385  2435  2458  2465  2466  2520  2573  2607  2760  2865  2925  2935  3025  3035  3177  3237  3290  3305  3656  3740  3778  3865  3949  3986  4114  4190  4207  4229  4276  4302  4582  4586  4598  4767  5091  5162  5165  5193  5314  5423  5483  5608  5610  5722  5757  5862  5883  5911  5929  6149  6199  6214  6221  6245  6359  6386  6443  6532  6738  6774  6890  6891  6959  6968  6987  7102  7210  7239  7275  7280  7335  7430  7523  7585  7593  7595  7661  7732  7733  7782  7834  7995  8027  8095  8116  8172  8222  8242  8358  8375  8383  8431  8594  8657  8659  8720  8796  8875  8907  8984  9043  9127  9233  9373  9597  9785  9833  9920

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Suvarna Keralam SK-32: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

