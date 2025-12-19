Kerala Lottery Result: December 19, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 32 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | File Pic

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-32 on Friday, December19, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-32 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, December 19, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-32 for Friday, 19-12-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RS 589486 (PATHANAMTHITTA)

Agent Name: THOMAS B BABU

Agency No.: H 2818

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RN 589486 RO 589486

RP 589486 RR 589486

RT 589486 RU 589486

RV 589486 RW 589486

RX 589486 RY 589486 RZ 589486

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RV 824216 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: KHRUSHCHEV T B

Agency No.: E 5408

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RV 566899 (PALAKKAD)

Agent Name: SHANTHI K

Agency No.: P 2851

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0677 1097 1148 2654 2927 3665 4512 5303 5319 5877 6629 8230 8778 9018 9302 9315 9403 9549 9851

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

3100 3131 4028 7759 8403 9101

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0380 1770 3152 3218 4447 4568 5175 5209 5254 5471 5990 6044 6696 6750 7754 7778 8623 8758 9008 9133 9436 9455 9883 9910 9990

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0077 0231 0560 0871 1062 1284 1361 1394 1600 1665 1692 1839 2203 2212 2418 2455 2535 2720 2763 3340 3388 3565 3576 3600 3736 3753 3797 3954 4007 4024 4049 4074 4192 4274 4304 4348 4355 4403 4431 4451 4481 4579 4581 4655 4693 4728 4832 4889 4905 4908 5050 5122 5245 5538 5681 5695 5714 6019 6303 7071 7139 7293 7590 7993 8063 8176 8183 8359 8529 8664 8852 8897 9019 9092 9164 9726

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0043 0049 0109 0175 0198 0266 0339 0342 0467 0522 0603 0702 0726 0732 0809 0847 1016 1033 1077 1088 1365 1532 1601 1614 1829 1912 2095 2299 2342 2673 2875 3121 3275 3327 3399 3464 3687 3793 3808 4117 4173 4193 4235 4299 4686 4777 4800 4865 4892 5014 5027 5082 5084 5235 5439 5536 5808 5815 5875 6090 6304 6635 6739 6762 6811 6954 7420 7484 7551 7672 7756 7804 7876 8006 8014 8020 8043 8127 8245 8247 8414 8417 8542 8693 8704 8770 8913 8933 9118 9140 9650 9704

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 144 times)

0183 0190 0278 0337 0352 0358 0375 0390 0594 0634 0650 0663 0745 0841 0896 0911 1058 1101 1146 1155 1172 1186 1190 1242 1315 1461 1522 1567 1603 1662 1812 1819 1823 2133 2227 2359 2385 2435 2458 2465 2466 2520 2573 2607 2760 2865 2925 2935 3025 3035 3177 3237 3290 3305 3656 3740 3778 3865 3949 3986 4114 4190 4207 4229 4276 4302 4582 4586 4598 4767 5091 5162 5165 5193 5314 5423 5483 5608 5610 5722 5757 5862 5883 5911 5929 6149 6199 6214 6221 6245 6359 6386 6443 6532 6738 6774 6890 6891 6959 6968 6987 7102 7210 7239 7275 7280 7335 7430 7523 7585 7593 7595 7661 7732 7733 7782 7834 7995 8027 8095 8116 8172 8222 8242 8358 8375 8383 8431 8594 8657 8659 8720 8796 8875 8907 8984 9043 9127 9233 9373 9597 9785 9833 9920

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.