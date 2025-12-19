 Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Customer Finds Dead Rat In Dahi Bhalla At Samrat Dhaba On Ghazipur–Varanasi Highway; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh Shocker: Customer Finds Dead Rat In Dahi Bhalla At Samrat Dhaba On Ghazipur–Varanasi Highway; Video

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Customer Finds Dead Rat In Dahi Bhalla At Samrat Dhaba On Ghazipur–Varanasi Highway; Video

A customer at Samrat Dhaba on the Ghazipur–Varanasi Highway was shocked after finding a dead rat in a plate of dahi bhalla, a video of which went viral on social media. Food safety officials later inspected the eatery, found unhygienic conditions, and sealed it. Netizens slammed the dhaba’s hygiene standards.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, December 19, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

A case exposing severe kitchen filth has come to light after a customer allegedly found a dead rat in a plate of dahi bhalla served at Samrat Dhaba on the Ghazipur–Varanasi Highway in Uttar Pradesh.

Viral Video Shows Disturbing Scene

In a now widely shared video on social media, the customer is seen about to eat from a plate containing dahi bhalla curd topped with spices. As he stirs the thick white yoghurt and scoops some with a spoon, a small dead rat is dramatically revealed, partially submerged and covered in curd. The rodent is clearly visible in the video.

Other customers seated at the dhaba can be heard expressing shock and anger, pointing at the plate and exclaiming in Hindi, “Yeh kya hai?

FPJ Shorts
Direct Tax Collections Leap 8% To ₹17.05 Lakh Crore In April-December
Direct Tax Collections Leap 8% To ₹17.05 Lakh Crore In April-December
CCI Marks National Push With Inauguration Of First-Ever All India Bridge Tournament
CCI Marks National Push With Inauguration Of First-Ever All India Bridge Tournament
Supreme Court Regularises BDS Degrees Of Rajasthan Students, Imposes Heavy Penalties On Erring Dental Colleges And State
Supreme Court Regularises BDS Degrees Of Rajasthan Students, Imposes Heavy Penalties On Erring Dental Colleges And State
'Mujhe Bhee Nahin Pata..': R Ashwin Reacts To Hilarious Rohit Sharma Interaction With Wriddhiman Saha's Bengal U-23 Team
'Mujhe Bhee Nahin Pata..': R Ashwin Reacts To Hilarious Rohit Sharma Interaction With Wriddhiman Saha's Bengal U-23 Team

Customer Walks Away In Anger

The visibly upset customer is seen walking away without finishing the food and warns that he would not pay “a single penny” for such a meal.

The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread condemnation from netizens.

Netizens Slam Hygiene Standards

Following the video’s circulation, social media users criticised the dhaba’s hygiene practices. One user commented that the incident could have been deliberate or due to cost-cutting, stressing the need for strict inspections and CCTV monitoring. Another questioned how many eateries were operating without proper licences.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates UP PAC Foundation Day 2025, Highlights 78 Years...
article-image

Food Safety Officials Seal Eatery

According to multiple media reports, food safety authorities inspected the dhaba after the incident. Joint Director of Food Safety R.K. Pandey confirmed that officials found unsanitary kitchen conditions and improper food storage.

As a result, the eatery was sealed, and food preparation and sale have been prohibited until further notice. No formal police complaint has been filed so far.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Customer Finds Dead Rat In Dahi Bhalla At Samrat Dhaba On Ghazipur–Varanasi...

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Customer Finds Dead Rat In Dahi Bhalla At Samrat Dhaba On Ghazipur–Varanasi...

VIDEO: Priyanka Gandhi, Other Opposition MPs Seen Having Tea With PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath...

VIDEO: Priyanka Gandhi, Other Opposition MPs Seen Having Tea With PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath...

Bengaluru Crime: Video Shows Man Kicking 5-Yr-Old Like 'Football' In Thyagaraja Nagar; FIR Filed,...

Bengaluru Crime: Video Shows Man Kicking 5-Yr-Old Like 'Football' In Thyagaraja Nagar; FIR Filed,...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 19, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Air India Mumbai–Varanasi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar As Dense Fog Disrupts Air...

Air India Mumbai–Varanasi Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Bhubaneswar As Dense Fog Disrupts Air...