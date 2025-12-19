Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Customer Finds Dead Rat In Dahi Bhalla At Samrat Dhaba On Ghazipur–Varanasi Highway; Video

Instagram

A case exposing severe kitchen filth has come to light after a customer allegedly found a dead rat in a plate of dahi bhalla served at Samrat Dhaba on the Ghazipur–Varanasi Highway in Uttar Pradesh.

Viral Video Shows Disturbing Scene

In a now widely shared video on social media, the customer is seen about to eat from a plate containing dahi bhalla curd topped with spices. As he stirs the thick white yoghurt and scoops some with a spoon, a small dead rat is dramatically revealed, partially submerged and covered in curd. The rodent is clearly visible in the video.

Other customers seated at the dhaba can be heard expressing shock and anger, pointing at the plate and exclaiming in Hindi, “Yeh kya hai?”

Customer Walks Away In Anger

The visibly upset customer is seen walking away without finishing the food and warns that he would not pay “a single penny” for such a meal.

The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread condemnation from netizens.

Netizens Slam Hygiene Standards

Following the video’s circulation, social media users criticised the dhaba’s hygiene practices. One user commented that the incident could have been deliberate or due to cost-cutting, stressing the need for strict inspections and CCTV monitoring. Another questioned how many eateries were operating without proper licences.

Food Safety Officials Seal Eatery

According to multiple media reports, food safety authorities inspected the dhaba after the incident. Joint Director of Food Safety R.K. Pandey confirmed that officials found unsanitary kitchen conditions and improper food storage.

As a result, the eatery was sealed, and food preparation and sale have been prohibited until further notice. No formal police complaint has been filed so far.